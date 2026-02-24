West Indies crushed Zimbabwe by 107 runs in the T20 World Cup 2026 to remain unbeaten. Player of the Match Shimron Hetmyer's blistering 85 off 34 and Gudakesh Motie's 4/28 were the standout performances for the two-time champions.

West Indies continued their unbeaten run in the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 with a clinical 107-run victory over Zimbabwe at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Monday. West Indies batter Shimron Hetmyer said the team members are enjoying each other's company a lot more now.

Hetmyer on Improved Team Camaraderie

Speaking on JioHotstar, Player of the Match Hetmyer spoke about his batting approach and camaraderie within the team. "Team (members are) enjoying each other's company a lot more now. Earlier, some guys may have been hesitant to speak openly, but now, we challenge each other in the nets and even on the way to the ground to keep improving. That brings out the best in everyone."

Star Performers Shine for Windies

Shimron Hetmyer (85 runs off 34 balls) and Rovman Powell (59 runs off 35 balls) with the bat and Gudakesh Motie (4/28 in 4 overs) with the ball shone for the two-time champions. With the 107-run win, West Indies climbed to the top of Group 1 with a strong net run rate of +5.350.

'I try to put pressure back on the bowler': Hetmyer

Speaking about his mindset, Hetmyer said he is trying to think less at the crease. "Once I'm in my zone, I go as hard as I can. If it comes off, great. If not, I keep working. I focus on playing my shots rather than worrying too much about field placements. When I look to clear the boundary, I just tell myself to get enough of the bat on the ball. The wickets are good and the boundaries aren't massive, so even half a connection can be enough. I try to put pressure back on the bowler. If I do that, they'll end up giving me scoring opportunities instead of me searching for singles. The key is to play with the same mindset as before. If it's your day, it's your day. If not, you keep trying."

Match Summary

Batting first, West Indies posted a mammoth 254/6 -- the second-highest total in T20 World Cup history. Hetmyer smashed 85 off 34 balls, including a tournament-record 19-ball fifty for the West Indies, while Powell added 59 off 35. Late cameos from Jason Holder and Sherfane Rutherford powered the total past 250.

In reply, Zimbabwe faltered despite brief resistance from Brad Evans (43 off 21). Spinner Gudakesh Motie starred with 4/28, dismantling the middle order, while Akeal Hosein and the pace attack maintained pressure as Zimbabwe were bowled out for 147 in 17.4 overs. (ANI)