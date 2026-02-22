Team India opener Abhishek Sharma has three consecutive ducks in the T20 WC 2026, sparking concern. While management backs him, Mohammad Kaif says the absence of seniors Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli may be affecting his confidence and performance.

Team India opener Abhishek Sharma hasn’t yet opened his account in the T20 World Cup 2026 as the southpaw registered three successive ducks, raising concerns about his form ahead of the Super 8 match against South Africa at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, February 22.

Despite being the World No.1 batter and powerplay dominator, Abhishek failed to provide an explosive start at the top for Team India as he could not score a single run in his three outings against the USA, Pakistan, and the Netherlands. The after-effects of his stomach infection, which ruled him out of the Namibia clash, appeared to have impacted his rhythm and confidence at the crease in the previous matches against Pakistan and the Netherlands.

However, Team India bowling coach Morne Morkel and skipper Suryakumar Yadav have expressed their confidence in Abhishek’s ability to rebound, with Morkel calling him a ‘world–class player’ who simply needs a start to get back to his form, while Suryakumar insists that the team will support him just as he supported others in the past.

Impact of Senior Players’ Absence on Abhishek’s Form

Abhishek Sharma’s three ducks on the trot is a rare, unwanted feat in the history of India’s T20I cricket, as he now holds the joint record for the most ducks by an Indian player in the T20 World Cup. The spthpaw headed into the tournament as one of the key players for Team India in their title quest, but now, his form has become a major concern.

Former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif gave his perspective on Abhishek’s dry spell of form in the T20 World Cup. Speaking on his YouTube channel, Kaif pointed out that the absence of senior players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli might have affected the swashbuckling opener’s confidence, adding that young batters often rely on guidance from seasoned players.

“Looking at Abhishek's current form, where he has scored three ducks, he is yet to open his mark. At this time, you feel the absence of players like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma,” Kaif said.

“When Virat was in the team, he used to talk to Shubman Gill about batting. We have seen the visuals of younger players speaking to Rohit and Virat,” he added.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are not part of the current Indian team in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026, as the duo retired from T20Is following the Men in Blue’s historic triumph in the last edition of the tournament in 2024. The Indian batting stalwarts also retired from Tests and are currently focusing on ODIs, intending to extend their career till the 2027 World Cup.

‘Junior Players Benefit a Lot’

Mohammad Kaif further highlighted the importance of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, stating that junior players in India squad benefited a lot from their experience alongside their presence in the dressing room.

The former India cricketer added that in Abhishek’s current phase, having mentors like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli around would have helped him regain his confidence quickly and fine-tune his technique.

“When such players are there in the team, junior players benefit a lot. Looking at Abhishek's mental state, he would have benefited from having players like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma there,” Mohammad Kaif said.

“Virat would himself tell you about the foot movement and the importance of rotating the strike. It's easier to say that remove these two; we have found the replacement, but you haven't.

“I am telling you, the current phase of Abhishek, he would have benefited from the guidance of Virat and Rohit. Senior players in these situations are very helpful,” he added.

The Super 8 is the perfect opportunity for Abhishek Sharma to get back into his groove as the Men in Blue aim to build momentum, strengthen their push for the semifinals, and maintain their unbeaten run in the marquee event.