The third week of February has been quite eventful in the cricketing world, with the T20 World Cup 2026 entering its decisive stage, India beginning their semifinal push, Zimbabwe stunning heavyweights, Nepal scripting a victory, India women’s historic T20I series win, The Hundred Controversy, among others, adding an off-field twist to an action-packed week that kept fans on the edge of their seats.

As the penultimate week of February concludes, let’s take a look at the top cricket highlights of the week that grabbed the headlines.