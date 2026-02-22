Indian MMA fighter Sangram Singh will make history as the first Indian to compete in Argentina. He is set to headline Samurai Fight House 28 on April 5 in Buenos Aires against French fighter Matteo Monteiro, marking his third international MMA bout.

Historic Debut in Argentina

India's most recognisable MMA sports icon, Sangram Singh, prepares to step onto Argentine soil for the first time. The former professional wrestler turned mixed martial arts fighter will headline Samurai Fight House 28 (SFH 28) on Sunday, April 5, at Tigre, Buenos Aires, Argentina, marking a landmark moment as the first time any Indian MMA fighter has ever competed on Argentine soil, according to a release.

A Cross-Continental Clash

Sangram will face French fighter Matteo Monteiro (FRA) in what promises to be a compelling cross-continental clash, pitting the seasoned international experience of India's Iron Man against the raw energy and youth of his significantly younger opponent.

Sangram Singh's transition from professional wrestling to MMA has been nothing short of extraordinary. Having fought back-to-back in Georgia and Amsterdam, Sangram has accumulated hard-won international experience that sets him apart from his contemporaries. Each outing has sharpened his skills and broadened his understanding of elite-level MMA. Now, with Argentina on the horizon, Sangram takes his biggest international leap yet.

A Proud Ambassador for Indian Combat Sports

Regarding the first Indian representation in Argentina by MMA Fighter Sangram Singh, Martin Pakciarz, President, Samurai Fight House, shares, "Sangram Singh represents everything we believe in at Samurai Fight House: heart, discipline, and the courage to compete on the world stage. He is a proud ambassador of Indian combat sports, and what he is doing for MMA in India is historic. From Georgia to Amsterdam, and now Argentina, Sangram has shown that India belongs at the highest level of international MMA.

Sangram Singh on His MMA Journey

Speaking on debuting in an international land for a third MMA fight, Sangram Singh shares, "When I first started my MMA journey, people told me wrestling and MMA are different worlds. But I believed that the discipline, the conditioning, and the warrior spirit I built on the mat could translate into the cage. And it has. Every fight I have taken internationally in Europe, in Georgia, has made me a sharper, more complete fighter. Argentina is the next chapter, and I am going there not just to compete, but to win."

Sharing on being the first Indian representation in Argentina, MMA Fighter Sangram Singh shares, "Samurai Fight House is one of the most prestigious fight leagues in the world, and it brings together fighters from across the globe. To be part of SFH 28 in Argentina, in front of a South American crowd, is something I have been working towards. This is the biggest stage I have been on, and I intend to make every Indian proud."

Intensive Training and Preparation

For SFH 28, Sangram has been training under two of his most trusted coaches *Bhupesh Kumar and team, who have been instrumental in deepening his MMA game. The team has worked extensively with Sangram on sharpening his transitions, ground control, striking combinations, and fight-specific conditioning to prepare him for the physical demands of an elite international opponent.

"MMA is a sport that demands constant evolution. You cannot rest on your past achievements. Every single day in the practice ring & gym with coach Bhupesh Kumar, and the team pushes me to a new level. They have helped me understand MMA on a much deeper level, the tactical nuances, the energy management inside the cage, and the psychological game. I am coming into SFH 28 as the most prepared version of myself."

The Opponent: A Battle of Experience vs. Youth

Sangram's opponent at SFH 28 is France's Matteo Monteiro, a younger, hungry fighter looking to make a statement on the international stage. The clash between Sangram's seasoned international experience and Monteiro's youthful aggression sets up one of the most intriguing match-ups on the SFH 28 card. While Monteiro represents the next generation of European MMA talent, Sangram brings the kind of battle-tested composure and physical resilience that only comes from years of competing at the top level, both in wrestling and in the cage. (ANI)