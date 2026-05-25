UAE wicketkeeper-batter Vriitya Aravind believes his experience with the Desert Vipers in the ILT20 has been key to his growth, leading to his selection for the ExxonMobil Guyana Global Super League after a dominant domestic season.

UAE wicketkeeper-batter Vriitya Aravind believes his experience with the Desert Vipers in the ILT20 has been key to his growth as a cricketer. Vriitya was a part of the Vipers squad that won Season 4 of the ILT20 and then went on to play in the Emirates' own domestic D50 tournament and dominated there, scoring 299 runs, the third highest run-tally in the competition, according to a press release. After his contribution to the Vipers' triumph and on the back of his domestic form, Vriitya has been selected to represent the Desert Vipers in the ExxonMobil Guyana Global Super League in late July and early August, a tournament that brings together five franchise teams from around the globe.

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Vipers' role a 'catalyst' in development

And speaking to the Vipers Voices podcast, he said, "Yes, I am certain it (being a part of the Vipers squad) helped me on and off the field. "On the field, of course, I can see my game progressing the right way, and I am sure (being a part of) the Vipers camp was a catalyst in me getting to where I am right now, 100 per cent. In terms of even off the field, I made great mates and got along with great coaches. I have continued to talk to a few of the coaches here and there whenever I have a question, and they have been very happy to help me out. So, it has been a very valuable experience for me, for sure," he said.

ILT20 as a platform for UAE players

Following success in Season 4, Vriitya's Vipers teammate Khuzaima Bin Tanveer was drafted in to play in the Pakistan Super League for Karachi Kings. Vriitya said just a few years ago it would have been impossible to imagine a UAE player having the opportunity to play in an international league, and he credits the DP World ILT20 with creating an important platform for UAE players to expand their footprint and showcase their talent. "I think as a UAE cricketer, it (Khuzaima's success) is a great motivation to keep doing well for the UAE and to continue to contribute to team success. You know that if you do well for the UAE team (and in the DP World ILT20), other people are watching you to get into franchise gigs and everything. So overall, I think it helps the individual and helps UAE cricket back as well. I still remember making my UAE debut in 2019, when opportunities like this simply did not exist. There was nothing like the (DP World) ILT20 or other major leagues, where teams we only watched on TV could select players like us to represent them. It was always like a dream. But now we all know that that dream can be turned into a reality after seeing Khuzaima Bin Tanveer and Muhammad Waseem get picked in the PSL (Pakistan Super League). And a lot of the players are getting picked in the bigger leagues," he said.

'Dream come true': Gearing up for Global Super League

As for the future, that involves the Global Super League in Guyana, and Vriitya said he could not wait for the chance to get there, link up with his team-mates and contribute to the success of the franchise again. "I am super excited to be honest," he said. "I have heard a lot about the Global Super League. I remember last year from the (DP World) ILT20, when the Dubai Capitals were in it. So, I had quite a few of my (UAE team) mates in that tournament, and they kept raving about that tournament to me. So even before this year, I thought that if we won this tournament (DP World ILT20), we would have a chance to go to GSL. (When) You win the league (DP World ILT20), and you get another tournament in Guyana; it is like a dream come true in a way because I kind of manifested this, and it kind of happened. So it is pretty cool," he added.

UK stint for GSL preparation

With cricket activity in the UAE reduced during the summer because of the heat, Vriitya has carefully planned his preparation for the GSL and will play club cricket in the United Kingdom to ensure he is ready to hit the ground running in July. "I took a short break, and I am now in the UK (playing cricket for Stourbridge in the Birmingham League) as I wanted to switch on again in terms of cricket and get prepared, get going for the GSL. I live in Dubai, and it is a bit hot now, and we probably will not get that much by way of cricket opportunities right now because of the weather. So it (UK) is probably the best place for me to be right now, where the cricket season is at its peak, and, of course, there is going to be a lot of preparation. I am playing games every week and training most days. With my batting, I want to be ready for either the top-order or batting as a finisher (where he batted in Season 4). So I am trying to take everything I have learned from the (pre-DP World ILT20) camp, from January (with the Desert Vipers), into being a finisher. And at the same time, I am batting in the top order for the club team I am representing," he said. "So, I am trying to tick as many boxes as possible before I get to GSL because I want to be in that place where I feel completely prepared. I do not want any stones unturned. Hopefully, when I get into the tournament, I am confident enough to go and perform just like how I felt before the (DP World) ILT20. We have done it before, literally a few months ago (in the DP World ILT20 final), so we know the success. We know what works for us as a franchise, as a team. And I think we can replicate that. And if we do most things right, I think we put ourselves in a very good position to win the GSL, for sure," he concluded.

Desert Vipers Squad for Global Super League

Here is a list of players who will represent the Desert Vipers at the ExxonMobil Guyana Global Super League: Chris Green (AUS) - Captain Daryl Mitchell (NZ) Bevon Jacobs (NZ) Shadab Khan (PAK) Vriitya Aravind (UAE) Khuzaima Bin Tanveer (UAE) Matiullah Khan (UAE) Sanjay Pahal (UAE) Andries Gous (USA) Kyle Mayers (WI) Khary Pierre (WI) Ramon Simmonds (WI) Zachary Carter (WI). (ANI)