Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal is just three runs shy of overtaking Shane Watson to become Rajasthan Royals' fourth-highest run-getter. The left-hander is also 12 runs away from completing 4,000 runs in his T20 career.

Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal is just three runs away from overtaking Australian legend Shane Watson to become Rajasthan Royals (RR) fourth-highest run-getter in history. Jaiswal has a chance to reach a couple of milestones during his side's Indian Premier League (IPL) fixture at home against Delhi Capitals (DC) on Friday.

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So far in the tournament, Jaiswal has scored 306 runs in nine innings at an average of 43.71 and a strike rate of over 158, with three fifties and a best score of 77*.

Jaiswal vs Watson: The Record in Sight

Currently, the swashbuckling left-hander is RR's fifth-highest run-getter of all time, with 2,472 runs in 76 matches and 75 innings at an average of 35.31 and a strike rate of 153.54, including two centuries and 18 fifties. Watson, who played a crucial role in the franchise's early years from 2008-15, has 2,474 runs in 84 matches and 81 innings at an average of 35.85 and a strike rate of over 140, including two centuries and 14 fifties.

RR's All-Time Top Run-Getters

The top-three run-getters for RR are: Sanju Samson (4,219 runs in 155 matches and 150 innings at an average of 31.96 and a strike rate of over 140, with two centuries and 26 fifties), Ajinkya Rahane (3,098 runs in 106 matches and 99 innings at an average of 35.60 and a strike rate of 122.30, with two centuries and 21 fifties) and Jos Buttler (3,055 runs in 83 matches and 82 innings at an average of 41.84 and a strike rate of over 147, with seven centuries and 18 fifties).

Another Milestone on the Horizon

Also, Jaiswal is just 12 runs away from 4,000 T20 runs, having made 3,988 runs in 130 matches and 126 innings at an average of 34.08, a strike rate of 152.73, including four centuries and 26 fifties.

Squads

Squads: Delhi Capitals Squad: Sahil Parakh, KL Rahul(w), Nitish Rana, Sameer Rizvi, Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Axar Patel(c), Dushmantha Chameera, Kyle Jamieson, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan, Auqib Nabi Dar, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Tripurana Vijay, Abishek Porel, Lungi Ngidi, Mukesh Kumar, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prithvi Shaw, Pathum Nissanka, Rehan Ahmed, Madhav Tiwari, Mitchell Starc, Karun Nair Rajasthan Royals Squad: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel(w), Riyan Parag(c), Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Dasun Shanaka, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Brijesh Sharma, Yash Raj Punja, Ravi Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Tushar Deshpande, Shubham Dubey, Shimron Hetmyer, Adam Milne, Aman Rao Perala, Vignesh Puthur, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Kwena Maphaka, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Sushant Mishra, Kuldeep Sen, Sandeep Sharma. (ANI)