Vaibhav Sooryavanshi smashed a match-winning 81 to help India complete a 3-0 T20I series sweep over Zimbabwe. Named Player of the Series, the 15-year-old earned glowing praise from VVS Laxman for his maturity and game awareness.

After quickfire knocks in the first two matches of the recently concluded T20I series against Zimbabwe, the 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi showed his remarkable maturity with his match-winning knock of 81 off 49 balls on a sluggish pitch at Harare Sports Club to help India secure a 3-0 series sweep.

Sooryavanshi’s knock consisted of 8 fours and 4 sixes and was batting at a strike rate of 165.31, capping off a brilliant series where he finished as the highest run-getter with 151 runs, including two fifties, at an average of 50.33 and a strike rate of 196.10 in 3 innings, earning both Player of the Match and Player of the Series honours.

Following a poor debut series against England in T20Is, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has staged a remarkable turnaround, silencing his critics and proving that his immense potential translates directly onto the international stage when given the right backing and conditions.

Also Read: Shreyas Iyer hails 'special moment' after leading India to T20I sweep

VVS Laxman, Explains Vaibhav’s Success

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s performance in Zimbabwe T20Is was the most talked about, especially after he endured forgettable outings in the series against England, where he aggregated just 42 runs at an average of 14 in three matches. The 15-year-old bounced back in style against Zimbabwe, showcasing his trademark power-hitting but also the vital ability to absorb pressure and learn on the fly.

Speaking at the post-match press conference, Team India’s interim head coach VVS Laxman said that Sooryavanshi’s ability to quickly assess conditions and continuously improve sets him apart from others at such a young age. He added that despite the pitch having already been used, the youngster showed the maturity to counter Zimbabwe’s specific bowling plans and pace his innings brilliantly.

“Very mature. And that's what I really appreciate about Vaibhav. With each and every experience, each and every match, he understands, he assesses, and he gets better. “So I think he does a lot of review of each and every practice session. Not only match,” former India batter said.

“So today what you saw was a mature innings because it was a used wicket. The wicket on which we played the match yesterday. So the ball was stopping and coming. The wicket was slow,” he added.

Scroll to load tweet…

In the first T20I, Vaibhav played a fiery knock of 50 off 19 balls at a strike rate of 263, followed by a quickfire 9-ball 20 in the second match, before capping off the series with his anchoring masterclass in Harare. Harare was the same venue where Vaibhav played a record-breaking 80-ball 175 in the U19 World Cup final against England, cementing his special affinity for the ground before continuing his dominant run in senior international colours.

What Next for Vaibhav Sooryavanshi?

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was fast-tracked into the India squad for the T20I tour of the UK and Zimbabwe following his record-breaking IPL season, where he amassed 776 runs, including a century and 5 fifties, at an average of 48.50 and an astonishing strike rate of 237.30in 16 matches, making him the youngest Orange Cap winner.

After missing out on selection in India’s playing XI for the two-match series against Ireland, Sooryavanshi made his debut against England, where he experienced early struggles before finding his rhythm and cementing his spot as one of the most exciting young prospects in world cricket.

As his maiden international bilateral tour with the senior Indian team concludes, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi will return to action for Team India in the Asian Games, which will begin on September 19. Before the Asian Games, Sooryavanshi is likely to play the Duleep Trophy for East Zone, which will take place on August 23.

Though Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is currently not part of Team India’s Test plans, selectors and team management are closely monitoring his red-ball progress in domestic cricket, with a potential call-up to the longest format expected down the line as he gains more multi-day experience. The T20Is and ODIs are likely to be the 15-year-old’s current focus, with white-ball cricket serving as the primary launchpad for his burgeoning international career.

After the Asian Games, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is expected to play domestic cricket for Bihar in the Ranji Trophy, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, and Vijay Hazare Trophy ahead of potential future international call-ups across formats.

Also Read: IND vs ZIM: 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's 81 powers India to 192