Irfan Pathan has praised Lungi Ngidi as a 'big threat' for India ahead of their Super Eight match. He highlighted Ngidi's deceptive slower ball, which has a 30 km/h speed difference and is delivered with no change in action, fooling batters.

Former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan praised South Africa's pace bowler Lungi Ngidi ahead of the Super Eight clash at Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday. Speaking on JioHotstar, Pathan shed light on the major threat that Ngidi causes on the Indian Batters. The all-rounder specifically mentioned the Proteas pace bowler's skills of delivering a slower ball without altering his arm speed or action, and his consistency of hitting the same lines, which deceives the batter to play early and gets his wickets.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Pathan on Ngidi's Deceptive Technique

"Lungi Ngidi bowls around 140 km/h, and his slower ones are around 110 km/h. That is a 30 km difference, which is big. One thing you notice is that every delivery he bowls finishes near the stumps. But more important is his release. Look at his action. When he is about to finish, the batter has already made up his mind that the ball will be quick.

"There is no change in his action or arm speed. Then suddenly he delivers a slower ball. That is why he fools batters. They do not let the ball come to them; they push at it early. That is how he takes wickets with his slower balls. He is a big threat against Indian batters." Pathan said.

Road to the Super Eight

South Africa finished at the top of Group D, after winning all four of their group stage matches against New Zealand, Afghanistan, UAE and Canada. They will face the reigning champions, India, in the first Super Eight game at Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday.

After remaining unbeaten in Group A, the defending champions head into the Super Eight stage with confidence. India will begin its Super Eight campaign against South Africa at Ahmedabad on February 22, followed by a clash against upbeat and undefeated Zimbabwe at Chennai on February 26, and will conclude against the West Indies at Kolkata on March 1. (ANI)