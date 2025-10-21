Bangladesh are out of the Women’s World Cup 2025 semifinals after a narrow seven-run loss to Sri Lanka, their fifth straight defeat. Half-centuries from Nigar Sultana and Sharmin Akhter weren’t enough as a late collapse sealed their fate.

Bangladesh have been officially out of the Women’s World Cup 2025 semifinal race following their defeat to Sri Lanka at the DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai on Sunday, October 20. Bangladesh suffered their fifth consecutive loss in the tournament with a narrow seven-run defeat at the hands of Sri Lanka in a crucial clash.

With a 203-run target, Bangladesh failed to chase it down, despite half-centuries from skipper Nigar Sultana (77) and Sharmin Akhter (64), as the rest of the batting lineup faltered under pressure, losing quick wickets at regular intervals. The third-highest individual score was 19 by an all-rounder, Shorna Akter, as Bangladesh’s middle and lower order collapsed, failing to support Sultana, and eventually fell 8 runs short of the target.

Earlier, Shorna Akter-led Bangladesh bowling attack bundled out Sri Lanka for 202 in 48.4 overs. Shorna registered figures of 3/27 at an economy rate of 2.7 in 10 overs, while Rabeya Khan picked two wickets and conceded 39 at an economy rate of 4.30 in nine overs.

Batting Collapsed in a Crucial Time

Chasing a 203-run target, Bangladesh were collapsed to 44/3 in 15.3 overs, with the dismissals of Fargana Hoque (7), Rubya Haider Jhelik (0), Sobhana Mostery (8), and Sharmin Akhter was joined by Nigar Sultana at the crease to carry on the team’s run chase.

Sharmin and Nigar steadied Bangladesh’s run chase and revived the team’s batting from a shambolic situation. The pair formed an 82-run stand for the fourth wicket before their partnership came to a halt after Sharmin Akter was forced to retire hurt on 64 as she was unable to continue batting due to injury, leaving the onus of completing the chase to Nigar Sultana.

Shorna Akter joined Sultana at the crease, but the Bangladesh skipper was the lone warrior at the crease as he anchored the innings. The pair formed a 50-run stand for the fourth wicket before Shorn was dismissed for 19 at 176/4. Following Shorna’s dismissal, Nigar Sultana was the only hope for Bangladesh, but with wickets tumbling around her and mounting pressure, as the side was reduced to 194/7 in 49.2 overs, losing three wickets in just 18 runs.

Nigar Sultana’s stay at the crease gave Bangladesh hope, but it was dashed after her dismissal at 194/8. Needing 12 runs off 12 balls, the side collapsed from 193/5 to 194/9, losing four wickets for just one run under immense pressure. Sharmin Akter walked in to bat, but it was too late, as Bangladesh fell just short of the target, losing the match by seven runs.

The collapse in the batting at crucial moments of the run chase highlighted Bangladesh’s inability to handle pressure in the final overs, resulting in their elimination from the tournament with a match to spare.

‘Heartbreaking Definitely’

Speaking at the post-match presentation following a narrow defeat, Bangladesh skipper Nigar Sultana lamented that losing wickets at crucial moments, especially after Sharmin Akter retired hurt with a cramp, led to their defeat, calling it ‘heartbreaking’. She also noted that dropped catches and fielding lapses proved costly for the team.

“From the beginning, I think it was our game. Me and Sharmin were batting well. Momentum shifted when she went off with a cramp. We kept losing our wickets at crucial moments. We've been playing three games like this. Heartbreaking, definitely,” Nigar Sultana said.

“We kept losing wickets and couldn't hold our nerves. We can't take this pressure, and we need to think about it.

“We actually have a very good fielding side, but somehow we dropped catches in crucial moments. It's a mental thing. Need to work on that. Have one more game and need to rectify those mistakes to finish on a good note,” she added.

Bangladesh will play their final group stage match against Team India at the DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai on Sunday, October 26.