India captain Shubman Gill is doubtful for the Guwahati Test after being advised rest for acute neck pain. He won’t travel with the team, with officials monitoring his progress. India may turn to Sudharsan or Padikkal if Gill is ruled out.

Indian captain Shubman Gill is staring at a possible absence from the second Test against South Africa, with officials confirming on Monday that he will not travel with the team to Guwahati on Wednesday. The development comes just days after he was taken to hospital during the Kolkata Test, raising fresh concerns over his workload and recurring neck issues.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Neck Pain Forces Gill Out of Travel Plans

Team sources within the Cricket Association of Bengal painted a worrying picture of Gill’s condition. The skipper has been instructed to rest and avoid flying — a clear indication that his recovery may take longer than initially expected.

"He has acute neck pain, and we're not allowed to further go to details about the injury. He has to keep continuing wearing the neck collar," the source told PTI.

"He has been advised three-four days rest and not to take flight. In this situation, he is not advised to travel to Guwahati. But we are monitoring his progress on a daily basis and the picture will be clearer by Tuesday," the sources added.

India will travel to Guwahati on Wednesday, while Gill remains in Kolkata under medical supervision. The team has scheduled an optional practice session on Tuesday, where clarity on his availability is expected.

Gambhir: ‘Still Being Assessed’

Head coach Gautam Gambhir, speaking after India’s 30-run defeat at Eden Gardens, refrained from drawing conclusions. He said Gill was "still being assessed", noting that another round of medical evaluations would be conducted by the physio and team doctors.

Gill’s absence during the fourth innings of the Kolkata Test left India a batter short, a deficiency that proved costly as the team collapsed while chasing a modest 124.

Replacement Options: Sudharsan or Padikkal?

If Gill is eventually ruled out, India will need to reshuffle their top order. Two young left-handers are in contention — B Sai Sudharsan and Devdutt Padikkal.

Sudharsan, fresh from a promising 87 against West Indies in Delhi, had mixed returns in the recent India A series against South Africa A, with a highest score of 32 across four innings. Padikkal, meanwhile, has been waiting in the wings for an extended opportunity.

A Recurring Injury at a Busy Time

This is not Gill’s first brush with neck trouble. He previously missed a Test against New Zealand in October 2024 due to a neck spasm — a concerning trend for someone carrying the burden of captaincy across formats.

During the Kolkata Test, Gill retired hurt on day two after scoring four off three balls. The BCCI later confirmed he would not return to the match. He was discharged from hospital on Sunday evening.

The timing of the injury could not be more stressful. Gill has been playing non-stop cricket since IPL 2025 and flew back from Brisbane just two days before the South Africa series began. With India closely tracking player fatigue this season, his condition has now become central to the team’s immediate plans.