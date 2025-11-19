India face a crucial Test in Guwahati as Shubman Gill’s injury sparks questions over leadership and batting.

India’s plans for the second Test against South Africa have been thrown into uncertainty, with captain Shubman Gill unlikely to feature in Guwahati as he continues to recover from acute neck pain. The Barsapara Stadium, hosting its first international Test, will witness history with tea served before lunch, but Gill’s absence overshadows the occasion.

Gill retired hurt on four during India’s first innings in Kolkata last Saturday, facing just three balls before leaving the field. He was taken to hospital later that day and discharged on Sunday evening. The BCCI confirmed he would take no further part in the match, which India lost after being bowled out for 93 in pursuit of 124.

According to PTI, Gill has been advised rest for three to four days and will not travel to Guwahati. “He has acute neck pain, and we’re not allowed to go further into details about the injury. He has to continue wearing the neck collar,” a CAB source said. “We are monitoring his progress daily, and the picture will be clearer by Tuesday.”

If ruled out, it will be the second time Gill has missed a Test due to a neck spasm, having suffered a similar issue last October against New Zealand. His absence leaves India scrambling for answers at No. 4, with South Africa aiming for only their second Test series win on Indian soil.

Bumrah Likely To Captain In Guwahati Test

Premier pacer Jasprit Bumrah will once again lead India’s bowling attack in Guwahati. With Gill sidelined, Bumrah is also expected to take over captaincy duties, adding responsibility to his role. The leadership shift highlights India’s challenge in balancing batting frailties with bowling strength in a must‑win contest.

The Barsapara Stadium will host the second and final Test from November 22. South Africa, reigning World Test Championship winners, hold a 1‑0 lead after their 30‑run victory in Kolkata, their first Test win in India in 15 years. The visitors defended a modest 123 inside three days, setting up a chance to clinch a rare series triumph.

India now face a decisive battle, with Gill’s injury forcing last‑minute changes and Bumrah stepping into a dual role. The outcome in Guwahati will determine whether India salvage parity or concede a historic series defeat at home.