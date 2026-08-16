The 86th Fit India Sundays on Cycle marked Independence Day at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. CAPF personnel and athletes joined a 5-km ride, yoga, and Zumba, taking a collective pledge for a 'Nasha Mukt Bharat' to promote healthier lifestyles.

The colours of the Tiranga, the rhythm of patriotic music and the energy of cyclists and fitness enthusiasts came together at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here on Sunday as the 86th edition of Fit India Sundays on Cycle sustained the spirited Independence Day celebration over the weekend.

The special edition brought together Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) personnel like the CRPF, SSB, ITBP, BSF, Assam Rifles, and more, young athletes, fitness ambassadors and more, who not only took part in a 2-km warm-up run and a 5-km cycling ride, but also in activities like yoga, Zumba, fitness challenges, as well as patriotic singing performances, according to a release.

Participants also took a collective pledge towards a Nasha Mukt Bharat, committing themselves to staying away from substance abuse and encouraging healthier lifestyles.

Athletes on Patriotism and Fitness

The Independence Day theme resonated strongly with Yusha Nafees, who was a part of India's bronze medal-winning men's junior team at the World Junior Squash Championship 2026. "Connecting programmes like this with the Independence Day celebrations does wonders to awaken patriotism among all. Since yesterday was Independence Day and the general public is so hyped up, the scene is quite good. This feels quite good, especially for all Indians because this started in 2024, and almost 40 lakh Indians from different districts have come and participated in it," Nafees said.

For wrestler Shivanee Pawar, who became the first Indian woman to win a medal at the U23 World Wrestling Championships 2021, the Fit India movement has a larger role to play in building a stronger nation. "Fitness is the most important thing for the youth because until our health is good, we cannot do well in any field. So that is why it is most necessary for the youth and the upcoming generation that we encourage fitness as much as possible," she added.

Felicitation of National Achievers

Besides Shivanee and Yusha Nafees, athletes like Poonam Bisht, Shashi Kala and Lalhumhumi were felicitated for their achievements. Bisht and Kala were gold and silver medallists respectively at the 2025 World Police and Fire Games, while judoka Lalhumhumi was also a gold medallist at the Games.

Several other personalities who have contributed to the service of the nation, including Shri Vikas Katheria, IPS, Deputy Inspector General of Police, CRPF, joined the celebration, while former Rajya Sabha MP, journalist and author Tarun Vijay was announced as a Fit India Champion.

Former marathon champion Dr Sunita Godara, 1992 Asian Marathon Games gold medallist and 1996 Atlanta Olympics torch bearer, was felicitated as a Fit India Ambassador. Divya Aggarwal, a six-time SGFI gold medallist in yoga and Miss Yogini of India 2013, was also recognised as a Fit India Ambassador.

Fit India Champions Akshay Chopra, former Indian Air Force pilot and former captain of the IAF bodybuilding team, and nutritionist and fitness coach Timsi Bector were also felicitated.

Cultural Performances and Community Engagement

The patriotic flavour of the morning was further strengthened by a special performance by CA Atul Chawla, meditation teacher and Sufi musician. A street play by Raahgiri later brought together the themes of Independence Day and Nasha Mukt Bharat, reinforcing the message through community theatre.

The event was also packed with activities beyond cycling. A high-energy Zumba session ran alongside yoga at the dedicated Yoga Zone, while participants took part in sack race, hula hoop challenges, badminton, and so on.

'Fit India Makes Hindustan Strong'

"Fit India makes Hindustan strong. It enhances the vitality of common citizens, gives them intensity, fills them with enthusiasm, and fills them with the feeling of the pride and glory of the Tricolour. By starting the Fit India movement, our Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has placed the whole of Hindustan in the first row in the category of youth," summed up Tarun Vijay.

Fit India Sundays on Cycle is organised by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS) in collaboration with the Cycling Federation of India (CFI), Raahgiri Foundation and MY Bharat. The cycling drive is conducted simultaneously across all States and Union Territories, including at SAI Regional Centres, National Centres of Excellence (NCOEs), SAI Training Centres (STCs), Khelo India State Centres of Excellence (KISCEs) and Khelo India Centres (KICs). Over 6000 NAMO Fit India clubs also organise the cycling initiative nationwide every week. (ANI)