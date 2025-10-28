During the third ODI against Australia, Shreyas Iyer suffered a life-threatening spleen injury but is now stable and recovering in a Sydney hospital. T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav said he’s been in touch with Iyer, who remains under observation.

Team India T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav has provided a positive update on Shreyas Iyer’s health condition ahead of the first T20I of the three-match series against Australia at Manuka Oval in Canberra on Wednesday, October 29. Shreyas Iyer sustained a life-threatening injury to his spleen while taking a difficult catch of Alex Carey during the third ODI of the recently concluded series against Australia at Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday, October 25.

The India ODI vice-captain was immediately attended by a physio before being taken to Sydney hospital for further assessment of his injury. As per the report by Press Trust of India (PTI), the BCCI source stated that Shreyas Iyer was admitted to the ICU after internal bleeding in his rib cage, adding that the injury could have been ‘fatal’ had the medical team not taken him to the hospital immediately.

As per the BCCI’s statement, Shreyas Iyer sustained a laceration injury to his spleen but is medically stable and recovering well. The medical team is currently in Sydney monitoring his progress.

Suryakumar Yadav on Shreyas Iyer’s Health Condition

Ahead of the first T20I against Australia, Suryakumar Yadav was asked about Shreyas Iyer’s health condition following a life-threatening injury. India T20I skipper stated that he called the physio to get an update after failing to connect with Iyer, as the latter did not have his phone with him.

The 35-year-old added that India's ODI vice-captain is now able to talk and reply to messages, while mentioning that Shreyas Iyer is delicate state and the BCCI medical team is monitoring him.

“The first day I got to know he was injured, I called him. Then I found out he didn't have his phone with him, so I called the physio, Kamlesh Jain. But I have been talking to him over the last two days. He has been replying. If he is able to reply over the phone, that means he is stable,” Suryakumar told reporters in Canberra.

“It's looking good. The doctors are there already. They will keep him under observation for a few days. However, he has been replying and talking to everyone, which is good. It is unfortunate what happened but the doctors are taking care of him. He'll be monitored for the next few days but nothing to be worried about.” he added.

Shreyas Iyer played two matches in the recently concluded ODI series against Australia. In the series opener, Iyer was dismissed for just 11 runs at Optus Stadium in Perth. However, India's ODI vice-captain made a strong comeback with a 61-run innings and a 118-run partnership with former captain Rohit Sharma (73*) at Adelaide Oval.

Shreyas Iyer is out of the ICU

Another positive update on Shreyas Iyer’s health condition is that India’s middle-order batter has been moved out of the ICU and will be under observation for a few more days. As per the reports, India's ODI vice-captain has been admitted to St. Vincent’s Hospital in Sydney, where he is being closely monitored by a team of doctors and the BCCI medical team.

“He has been shifted out of the ICU and may take a few more days before he is discharged from the hospital in Sydney,” the BCCI source told PTI.

Meanwhile, Shreyas Iyer’s parents, Santosh and Rohini, are expected to land in Sydney to be with him, as the BCCI made arrangements for their travel and visa clearance, which reportedly got delayed due to weekend processing formalities and documentation procedures.

Given the seriousness of the injury, Shreyas Iyer’s participation in the home ODI series against South Africa is in jeopardy as he is unlikely to recover in time to regain full fitness before the start of the series.