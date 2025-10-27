Shreyas Iyer has been admitted to the ICU in Sydney after suffering a rib and spleen injury with internal bleeding during the third ODI against Australia at SCG. The BCCI says he’s stable, while his parents seek emergency visas to join him.

Team India ODI vice-captain and middle-order batter, Shreyas Iyer’s parents, Santosh Iyer and Rohini Iyer, are expected to fly to Sydney to join their son, who has been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) after suffering a rib cage injury during the third and final ODI of the series against Australia at Sydney Cricket Ground.

Shreyas injured his rib cage while taking a difficult catch of Alex Carey and awkwardly fell on the right, leading to immediate medical attention on the field before being taken to a nearby hospital in Sydney for further assessment of his injury. The BCCI source suggested that the 30-year-old was put in the ICU after internal bleeding was detected in the lower region of his rib.

As per the official statement by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Shreyas Iyer had a laceration injury to his spleen, but confirmed that he is medically stable and recovering well. The medical team is currently in Sydney monitoring Shreyas’s progress.

Shreyas Iyer’s Parents to Fly to Sydney

There is no official confirmation whether Shreyas Iyer has been moved out of the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), but his family may join him in Sydney, and he is expected to remain under observation for a few more days before returning to India for further treatment of his injury. As per the report by NDTV, Iyer’s parents, Santosh and Rohini, have applied for emergency visas to travel to Australia and are awaiting clearance from the authorities.

According to the report by Times of India (TOI), the BCCI is making necessary arrangements for Iyer’s parents to fly to Sydney at the earliest to join him. Reportedly, Shreyas Iyer’s sister, Shresta, had initiated visa applications over the weekend, but the process was slightly delayed due to he weekend closure and verification procedures.

However, it is uncertain whether both of his parents will travel to Sydney, but one of them is likely to accompany Shreyas Iyer’s sister.

Shreyas Iyer played two matches in the recently concluded ODI series against Australia. In the series opener, Iyer was dismissed for just 11 runs at Optus Stadium in Perth. However, India ODI vice-captain made a strong comeback with a 61-run innings and a 118-run partnership with former captain Rohit Sharma (73*) at Adelaide Oval.

When Will Shreyas Iyer Return to Action?

Shreyas Iyer is currently under the observation of the BCCI medical team in Sydney, but the board did not provide a specific timeline for his return to action. However, as per the report by PTI, the BCCI source stated that the Indian batter needs more time to recover from injury and is expected to be out of action for a few weeks.

“Since there has been internal bleeding, he will certainly need more time to recover, and at this point, it’s difficult to put a definite timeline on his return to competitive cricket," the source said.

The 30-year-old is expected to stay back in Sydney at least for a week before he is declared fit to travel to India, which will continue his recovery and rehabilitation. Given the severity of the injury, Shreyas Iyer’s participation in the home ODI series against South Africa, which will start on November 30, remains doubtful.