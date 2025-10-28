Team India’s Shreyas Iyer has been hospitalised in Sydney with a spleen laceration after a painful dive during the 3rd ODI against Australia. The BCCI says he’s stable but under close watch — casting doubt on his South Africa series participation.

Sydney [Australia], October 28 (ANI): Team India's middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer has been admitted to St Vincent's Hospital in Sydney, where he is undergoing treatment after he sustained an "impact injury" to his left lower rib cage while taking a catch during the third Sydney ODI against Australia, and scans revealed a laceration injury to the spleen. Iyer dismissed Alex Carey on a Harshit Rana delivery in the third ODI with an amazing diving catch while sprinting from backward point. But when he dived, he landed awkwardly on his ribs and elbows. After taking the catch, he was in extreme pain, clutching his ribs as he was taken back to the pavilion by the medical staff.

Hospitalised in Sydney: Inside St Vincent’s Hospital

BCCI’s Health Update

Earlier on Monday, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed that Shreyas Iyer sustained a spleen injury during the third ODI against Australia in Sydney and is currently under medical care.

"Shreyas Iyer sustained an impact injury to his left lower rib cage region while fielding during the third ODI against Australia in Sydney on 25th October 2025. He was taken to the hospital for further evaluation," said a statement from BCCI.

The statement further revealed that Iyer is "medically stable".

"Scans have revealed a laceration injury to the spleen. He is under treatment, medically stable, and recovering well. The BCCI Medical Team, in consultation with specialists in Sydney and India, is closely monitoring his injury status. The Indian team doctor will remain in Sydney with Shreyas to evaluate his day-to-day progress," the statement added.

During the ODI series in Australia, Shreyas scored 72 runs in two games, including a valiant 77-ball 61 in the second Adelaide ODI, during which he stitched a century stand with Rohit Sharma.

Doubts Over South Africa Series

Fans would hope that Iyer makes a quick recovery, as he is one of the backbones of the Indian middle order along with KL Rahul and Axar Patel. This year, in 11 matches and 10 innings, he has scored 496 runs at an average of 49.60, striking at 89.53, with five fifties and a best score of 79.

This also includes an ICC Champions Trophy-winning campaign, during which he scored 243 runs in five innings at an average of 48.60, with two fifties, finishing as India's top run-getter and overall second-highest.

He is one of India's premier batters, with 2,917 runs in 73 ODIs and 67 innings at an average of 47.81, including five centuries and 23 fifties and a best score of 128*. The injury puts his participation in South Africa ODIs at home, starting from November 30, under serious jeopardy.

