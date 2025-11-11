Team India’s Shreyas Iyer is recovering from a serious spleen injury sustained against Australia, causing near-fatal internal bleeding. After surgery in Sydney, he is recuperating, but his participation in the South Africa ODI series is uncertain.

Team India star batter Shreyas Iyer is currently on his road to recovery after sustaining a serious injury to his spleen while taking a difficult catch of Alex Carey in the third and final ODI of the series against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground on October 25. Iyer suffered an injury after the ball hit his abdomen, leading to severe pain, and was immediately taken to the nearby hospital for further assessment of his injury.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Shreyas Iyer was admitted to the ICU at St. Vincent’s Hospital in Sydney due to internal bleeding in his spleen, which was immediately detected and arrested by the team of doctors, and thus stabilized his condition. Iyer spent a week at the hospital before being discharged, but continued his recovery in Sydney under the supervision of the BCCI medical team. It is unclear whether India's ODI vice-captain returned to India, as it was reported that he can return home once deemed fit by the doctors.

Shreyas Iyer’s injury raised concerns as the reports of internal bleeding worried fans and team management, but the condition was stabilized after immediate surgery, and he is now on the road to recovery.

Shreyas’ Scary Spleen Injury Incident

Though Shreyas Iyer is on the road to recovery, the 31-year-old’s spleen injury caused a frightening situation that would have put his life at serious risk. An internal bleeding in his abdomen required immediate medical attention in order to stabilize his condition, rather than letting it worsen and become potentially fatal.

Shreyas Iyer’s health condition following spleen injury was near–fatal as his life hung in the balance until doctors successfully controlled the internal bleeding. According to the report by The Indian Express, the source close to the BCCI stated that the India ODI vice-captain had his oxygen level dropped to 50 and was unable to stand for 10 minutes following the impact of the ball on his abdomen.

The source further added that there was a complete ‘blackout’ around him, and he needed several minutes to regain his senses and stabilize his breathing.

Scroll to load tweet…

Shreyas played two matches in the recently concluded ODI series against Australia. In the series opener, Iyer was dismissed for just 11 runs at Optus Stadium in Perth. However, India's ODI vice-captain made a strong comeback with a 61-run innings and a 118-run partnership with former captain Rohit Sharma (73*) at Adelaide Oval.

Will Shreyas Iyer Feature in the South Africa ODI Series?

After getting discharged from the hospital, Shreyas Iyer began his road to recovery as he aims to regain his fitness ahead of his return to competitive cricket. However, the question is whether the 31-year-old will make a comeback in the upcoming ODI series against South Africa.

According to the report by The Indian Express, the BCCI source stated that it will take time for Shreyas Iyer to completely recover and regain his match fitness, adding that the board doesn’t want to rush him after his injury.

“He will take more time to be fully match fit, and the board and selection committee doesn’t want to rush after his injury. He is doubtful for the South Africa ODI series,” the BCCI said.

With the ODI series against South Africa set to take place on November 30, Shreyas Iyer’s participation remains uncertain. Since Shreyas is one of the key players in India’s ODI setup in the build-up to the 2027 World Cup, his recovery and match readiness will be closely monitored by the BCCI and team management.

The three-match ODI series will take place two-match Tests against South Africa and will be played in Ranchi, Raipur, and Visakhapatnam on November 30, December 3, and 6, respectively.