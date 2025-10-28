Shreyas Iyer suffered a spleen injury with internal bleeding during the third ODI vs Australia after a diving catch. BCCI stated the bleeding was arrested, his condition is stable, and recent scans show major improvement as he continues to recover.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has provided a latest update on India ODI vice-captain Shreyas Iyer’s health condition after sustaining an injury to his spleen during the third ODI against Australia at Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday, October 25. Iyer suffered a ribcage injury while taking a diving catch of Alex Carey in the ODI series finale in Sydney.

The 30-year-old was immediately attended by a physio on the field before being taken to the hospital in Sydney for further assessment of his injury. As per the report by Press Trust of India (PTI), Shreyas Iyer was admitted to the ICU after internal bleeding was detected in his ribcage, and the injury could have been ‘fatal’ had he not been taken to the hospital immediately.

As per the first official statement by the BCCI, Shreyas Iyer sustained a laceration injury to his spleen but is medically stable and recovering well. The medical team is currently in Sydney monitoring his progress.

‘Bleeding was immediately arrested’

As per the latest update on Shreyas Iyer’s health condition, the BCCI stated that internal bleeding was immediately detected and arrested, stabilizing his condition. The statement further added that the follow-up scan shows significant improvement, and he’s recovering well under the continuous supervision of the BCCI doctors and medical experts in India and Sydney.

“Shreyas Iyer sustained a blunt injury to his abdomen, resulting in a laceration of his spleen with internal bleeding on 25th October during the third ODI against Australia,” the statement read.

“The injury was promptly identified, and the bleeding was immediately arrested. His condition is now stable, and he continues to be under observation. A repeat scan done on Tuesday, 28th October, has shown significant improvement, and Shreyas is on the road to recovery. The BCCI Medical Team, in consultation with specialists in Sydney and India, will continue to monitor his progress,” the statement added.

The reports of internal bleeding in Shreyas Iyer’s spleen created panic among fans and the Indian cricket fraternity, as it was a life-threatening injury for India’s middle-order batter, but the latest medical update has eased concerns with signs of steady recovery.

Shreyas played two matches in the recently concluded ODI series against Australia. In the series opener, Iyer was dismissed for just 11 runs at Optus Stadium in Perth. However, India's ODI vice-captain made a strong comeback with a 61-run innings and a 118-run partnership with former captain Rohit Sharma (73*) at Adelaide Oval.

Is Shreyas Iyer Out of the ICU?

The BCCI has not officially confirmed whether Shreyas Iyer has been removed from the ICU, but the reports suggested that the India ODI vice-captain was out of the ICU. He has reportedly been admitted to St. Vincent’s Hospital in Sydney, where he is being closely monitored by a team of doctors and the BCCI medical team.

“He has been shifted out of the ICU and may take a few more days before he is discharged from the hospital in Sydney,” the BCCI source told PTI.

Shreyas Iyer’s parents are expected to join him in Sydney, as the BCCI made arrangements for their travel and visa clearance, which was slightly delayed due to the weekend processing formalities and documentation procedures. As per the report by Cricbuzz, Shreyas had home-cooked meals arranged by his local friends in Sydney, attended phone calls, and did his routine chores on his own.

Given the seriousness of the injury, Shreyas Iyer’s participation in the home ODI series against South Africa is in jeopardy as he is unlikely to recover in time to regain full fitness before the start of the series.