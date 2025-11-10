Shreyas Iyer is recovering in Sydney after a serious spleen injury sustained against Australia. He shared positive updates, including a picture from Sydney beach, but his participation in the upcoming South Africa series remains uncertain.

Team India ODI vice-captain and middle-order batter, Shreyas Iyer, shared another positive update on his recovery from spleen injury. Shreyas sustained a serious injury to his abdomen while taking a difficult catch of Alex Carey during the third and final ODI of the series against Australia at Sydney Cricket Ground last month. The 30-year-old was immediately taken to the hospital for further assessment of his injury.

Shreyas Iyer was admitted to the ICU at St. Vincent's Hospital in Sydney due to internal bleeding in the spleen, but it was immediately detected and arrested, and thus, stabilized his condition. Iyer spent a week at the hospital before getting discharged and will continue his recovery in Sydney until deemed to travel back to India.

Shreyas Iyee’s injury raised concerns as he walked off the field with discomfort, and reports of internal bleeding in his spleen worried fans and team management, but doctors confirmed that bleeding had stopped, his condition was stable, and he continues his recovery under the supervision of the medical team in Sydney.

Shreyas Iyer Enjoys His Time at Sydney Beach

As Shreyas Iyer continues his recovery from a spleen injury after being discharged from the hospital, India's ODI vice-captain has found a moment of calm by the sea in Sydney.

Taking to his Instagram story, Shreyas Iyer shared a picture of himself basking in the sun on Sydney Beach and expressed his gratitude for the love and support as his rehabilitation progresses following discharge from the hospital.

"Sun's been a great therapy. Grateful to be back, Thanks for all the love and care," the Punjab Kings wrote.

This was his second public appearance after being discharged from the Sydney hospital. Earlier this month, Shreyas Iyer visited a restaurant in the city, ‘Dhakshin South Indian Restaurant’, where the chef was seen posing with India ODI vice-captain and the picture immediately went viral on social media.

Shreyas played two matches in the recently concluded ODI series against Australia. In the series opener, Iyer was dismissed for just 11 runs at Optus Stadium in Perth. However, India's ODI vice-captain made a strong comeback with a 61-run innings and a 118-run partnership with former captain Rohit Sharma (73*) at Adelaide Oval.

When Will Shreyas Iyer Return to Action?

Shreyas Iyer will return to India after he is declared to travel by the doctors as part of his ongoing recovery plan in Sydney. Iyer is currently in the recovery process while being closely monitored by the medical team to ensure a safe return to cricket. However, the question is when will India's star batter return to action.

According to Dr. Sarthak Patnaik, the founder of Sports Science India, stated that Shreyas Iyer requires at least 3 to 6 weeks of rest, adding that the Indian batter could be having ‘spleen trauma’ due to where there is minimal bleeding. He further added that the India ODI vice-captain may take two to three months to fully recover and return to action.

“The minimal spleen injury results in slight internal bleeding, due to which the patient has to take rest for 3 to 6 weeks, and then they come back to the field. But when the spleen is badly injured, there is a lot of bleeding, then a surgical procedure is done in which the spleen has to be repaired or sometimes cut,” Dr. Patnaik told ANI.

“So, in this condition, I think he has a spleen trauma due to which there is a minimal contusion or bleeding, which they have kept under observation. Because of this, there is a lot of pain, and sometimes there is intra-abdominal bleeding.

“Coming back to sports, free from his pain and symptoms, it could take him two to three months," he added.

As Shreyas Iyer is yet to recover fully and regain his fitness, his participation in the home ODI series against South Africa is in jeopardy as he needs more time for full recovery and is still under medical observation.