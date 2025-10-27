Shreyas Iyer sustained a rib cage injury while fielding in the third ODI against Australia, later revealed as a spleen laceration. The BCCI confirmed he is medically stable and recovering in Sydney. Iyer couldn’t bat in the match due to the injury.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has provided a major update on Shreyas Iyer’s rib cage injury, sustained during the third ODI in the recently concluded series against Australia at SCG on Saturday, October 27.

Shreyas Iyer sustained an injury to his rib cage after taking a difficult catch of Alex Carey’s by running from a backward point and landing awkwardly on the right side of his body, which led to severe pain and discomfort before he was escorted off the field. The 30-year-old was immediately taken to the hospital for further assessment of his injury.

Due to a rib cage injury, Shreyas Iyer was not available to bat in India’s 237-run chase, though the Men in Blue cruised to consolation victory on the back of a commanding 168-run partnership between Rohit Sharma (121*) and (74*), sealing a nine-wicket win to avoid a series whitewash.

‘Medically Stable, Recovering Well’

Amid reports of internal bleeding in Shreyas Iyer’s rib cage, the BCCI has released an official statement on the star batter’s health condition. The board stated that scans revealed a laceration injury to his spleen, but confirmed that he is medically stable and recovering well. The medical team is currently in Sydney monitoring Shreyas’s progress.

“Shreyas Iyer sustained an impact injury to his left lower rib cage region while fielding during the third ODI against Australia in Sydney on 25th October 2025. He was taken to the hospital for further evaluation,” the BCCI said in a statement.

“Scans have revealed a laceration injury to the spleen. He is under treatment, medically stable, and recovering well. The BCCI Medical Team, in consultation with specialists in Sydney and India, is closely monitoring his injury status. The Indian Team Doctor will remain in Sydney with Shreyas to evaluate his day-to-day progress,” the statement added.

Earlier, as per the report by Press Trust of India, the source close to the BCCI stated that Shreyas Iyer was put in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for the last couple of days after internal bleeding was detected in his rib cage. The source further added that the injury ‘could have been fatal’ had not medical team not taken him to the hospital immediately.

Shreyas Iyer’s Recovery Time

Shreyas Iyer is currently under the observation of the BCCI medical team in Sydney, but the board did not provide a specific timeline for his return to action. However, as per the report by PTI, the BCCI source stated that the Indian batter needs more time to recover from injury and is expected to be out of action for a few weeks.

“Since there has been internal bleeding, he will certainly need more time to recover, and at this point, it’s difficult to put a definite timeline on his return to competitive cricket," the source said.

The 30-year-old is expected to stay back in Sydney at least for a week before he is declared fit to travel to India, which will continue his recovery and rehabilitation. Shreyas Iyer is not part of the India squad for the upcoming T20I series against Australia.

Due to rib cage injury, Shreyas Iyer’s participation in the home ODI series against South Africa, which will start on November 30, remains doubtful.