After a lackluster ODI series against New Zealand, Rohit Sharma’s hunger and motivation for the 2027 World Cup are under scrutiny, with Simon Doull and Ravi Shastri questioning his focus amid limited game time in just one format.

Former India captain and veteran batter Rohit Sharma failed to deliver his best in the recently concluded ODI series against New Zealand, which Team India lost 1-2 following a defeat in the third and final ODI at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, on Sunday, January 18.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

For the first time, Team India lost to New Zealand in the ODI series at home, marking the end of India’s 13-series winning streak in home ODIs since 2016, a result that dented India’s dominance in familiar conditions. The Kiwis toured India for the ODI series since 1988 and finally ended their 37-year drought of claiming an ODI series victory in India.

However, Rohit Sharma’s lacklustre performance in the ODI series against New Zealand came under immense scrutiny, as the veteran Indian batter could not produce an impactful innings. In three matches, the 38-year-old scored just 61 runs at an average of 20.33 and a strike rate of 76.25. His best performance came in the first ODI in Vadadora, scoring 26 off 29 balls, and Team India won that match by four wickets.

‘Does Rohit Sharma Have That Real Hunger?’

After retiring from the T20Is and Tests, Rohit Sharma is only focusing on ODI cricket, intending to extend his illustrious international career till the 2027 World Cup. However, the veteran Indian batter’s performances in the ODI series against New Zealand questioned whether he is hungry enough to make his case for the marquee event.

Speaking on JioHotstar, Former New Zealand cricketer turned commentator Simon Doull questioned Rohit Sharma’s motivation, wondering whether the distant 2027 World Cup is enough to keep him hungry and drive him after a below-par ODI series.

“I feel with Rohit, he’s always had something to chase, as in a goal in mind, whether it be a T20 World Cup, whether it be a 50-over World Cup. I just wonder, the 27 World Cup in South Africa, is that too far away? Does he have that real hunger?" Doull said.

Scroll to load tweet…

Former India captain and head coach Ravi Shastri agreed with Simon Doull’s opinion, stressing that hunger and desire are the key factors for sustained success at the highest level.

“That’s the key, isn’t it? That’s the right word. How hungry you are. It’s the hunger. It’s the desire. Especially when you achieve the most things in the game," Shastri said.

Rohit Sharma made his international comeback in the ODI series against Australia in October 2025, where he was the standout performer with 202 runs at an average of 101.00 in three matches. Thereafter, the veteran batter had a good outing in the three-match ODI series against South Africa, amassing 146 runs, including two fifties, at an average of 48.67.

However, Rohit’s performance in the ODI series against New Zealand raised fresh questions about his form and motivation to push himself for the 2027 World Cup.

Concerns over Limited Gametime for Rohit Sharma

Simon Doull raised concerns about the limited gametime for Rohit Sharma, as the veteran Indian batter will not play international cricket until July. As most other players will feature in the upcoming T20 World Cup 2026 or Ranji Trophy, Rohit will return to competitive cricket in the IPL 2026.

“The last little while and coming up for the next two weeks, we’re building up to a T20 World Cup,” Doull said.

“So there’s very little one-day cricket played in the last four months and in the next three or four months. When you’re only playing one format, you don’t get huge amounts of opportunities," he added.

By the time the 2027 World Cup begins, Rohit Sharma will turn 40, making questions about his long-term motivation, fitness, and sustained hunger even more relevant for Team India’s future planning.

Since Team India will play 15 more ODI matches across five series this year, Rohit Sharma will have limited opportunities to regain form, prove fitness, and stake his claim for the 2027 World Cup.