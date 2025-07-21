Sarfaraz Khan lost significant weight after being overlooked for the England Test series. He embraced a strict diet and intense fitness regime, sparking buzz on social media with his new physique.

Team India and Mumbai middle-order batter Sarfaraz Khan has undergone a remarkable fitness transformation after he was overlooked by the selectors for the ongoing Test series against England.

Sarfaraz Khan was considered to be selected on the Test tour of England, but was ignored by the BCCI selection committee as they picked Nitish Kumar Reddy, Sai Sudharsan, and Karun Nair instead, raising eyebrows among fans and experts who believed Sarfaraz Khan’s consistent domestic performance and a dream debut Test series against England at home merited a place in the squad.

Over the last few years, Sarfaraz came under scrutiny for his fitness levels, which many believed could be a factor behind his repeated exclusion from the squad, especially for the ongoing Test tour of England, despite stellar performances in domestic cricket.

Sarfaraz Khan turns setback into motivation

After being ignored by the BCCI selection committee for India’s ongoing Test tour of England, Sarfaraz Khan took the setback in his stride and channeled his inner energy into an intense fitness regime. In May this year, the right-handed batter had shed 10 kilograms of weight before the squad announcement for the England tour.

After being snubbed for the England Test series, Sarfaraz Khan underwent a fitness regime and reportedly lost 17 kilograms of weight, showcasing his dedication to prove critics and prove his commitment to making a stronger comeback to the national side.

Sarfaraz took to his Instagram story and shared a mirror image of his transformed physique, which quickly went viral on social media.

Before undergoing fitness transformation, Sarfaraz Khan was reportedly weighed between 70-75 kilograms. was reportedly weighed between 90-92 kilograms, meaning he has shed close to 17-20 kilograms over the past few months.

Sarfaraz Khan’s massive weight loss sparks buzz

After Sarfaraz Khan posted a picture of his transformed physique on his Instagram handle, netizens and fans flooded social media, especially X handle (formerly Twitter), with praise and encouragement, lauding his commitment and hunger to make a comeback into the national side.

The majority of the fans were stunned by the massive fitness transformation of Sarfaraz Khan, who was once criticized for his lack of athleticism and agility on the field, which was often cited as a barrier to consistent selection to the national team. Sarfaraz’s fitness transformation sparked discussion on the physical condition in modern-day cricket.

Sarfaraz Khan’s last appearance for Team India was against New Zealand at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. He was selected for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia but did not get a single match throughout the five-match Test series.

How did Sarfaraz Khan lose weight?

Sarfaraz Khan’s fitness transformation has become a topic of debate over the couple of months, especially since the first photo of his lean physique went viral on social media. Speaking to Hindustan Times in May, Sarfaraz’s father Naushad Khan revealed that strict diet was the reason behind his fitness transformation.

"We have controlled our diet a lot. We have stopped eating roti, rice, etc. We haven't eaten roti or rice at home for 1 to 1.5 months. We eat broccoli, carrots, cucumber, salad, and green vegetable salad. Along with that, we eat grilled fish, grilled chicken, boiled chicken, boiled egg, etc. We are also having green tea and green coffee," Naushad said.

"We also eat avocados. There are sprouts also. But the main thing is that we have stopped eating roti and rice. We have stopped eating sugar. We have stopped eating maida (flour) and bakery items. He has almost lost 10 kgs within 1.5 months. He is working on reducing his weight even further," he added.

Sarfaraz Khan was part of India A’s unofficial Test against England Lions in Canterbury, where he scored 92. Then he played an Intra-squad match for India A against the main Indian team, played a brilliant 101 off 76 balls at Kent County Cricket Ground in Beckenham.

In his Test career, Sarfaraz Khan has aggregated 371 runs, including a century and three fifties, at an average of 37.10 in six matches. His only century against New Zealand at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, scoring 150 off 195 balls in the second innings.