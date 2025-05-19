English

Sarfaraz Khan: How India batter shed 10 kg before the England tour?

sports May 19 2025
Author: Hrishikesh Damodar Image Credits:ANI
Sarfaraz Khan fitness transformation

After getting trolled for being ‘fat’, Sarfaraz Khan worked hard on his fitness and shed 10 kgs of weight, with his latest picture taking the internet by storm.

Image credits: Twitter
Sarfaraz weight loss journey

As his latest picture surfaced online, especially on social media, let’s take a look at how Sarfaraz Khan shed his weight before the England tour.

Image credits: ANI
Gives up rice and roti

Sarfaraz Khan’s father revealed that his son quit eating rice and roti and rather eat broccoli, carrot, cucumber, salad, and green vegetable salad.

Image credits: ANI
Boiled food

Sarfaraz Khan’s diet also includes boiled food, like boiled chicken and egg, along with grilled fish and chicken. Green tea and coffee also became a regular part of his routine.

Image credits: ANI
No sugar and maida

Young Indian batter has avoided eating sugary and bakery items as well as food made with maida, and has replaced them with avocados.

Image credits: ANI
Strict routine

As part of his preparation for England tour, Sarfaraz’s father has charted out a strict routine, including waking up in the morning for practice and playing 300-500 swinging balls.

Image credits: ANI
Intense workout

Sarfaraz Khan also committed to his intense workout routine as part of his fitness transformation, often opting for a swimming session in the evening if he wasn’t batting.

Image credits: ANI
Sarfaraz Khan selected to India A squad

Sarfaraz Khan will travel to England with India A for two unofficial four-day Tests against England Lions, starting June 30.

Image credits: ANI

