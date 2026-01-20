Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan face a direct battle in the India vs New Zealand T20 series as stats and strike rates decide who partners Abhishek Sharma for the T20 World Cup.

Nagpur: With the T20 World Cup only two weeks away, the five-match series against New Zealand beginning in Nagpur has turned into more than just a bilateral contest. For India, it is the final audition — and for Sanju Samson, it is a direct battle with Ishan Kishan that could decide his World Cup dream.

While Abhishek Sharma has already sealed one opening slot, the second opener’s position remains the biggest question. With Shubman Gill not in the squad, the race is now clearly between Sanju and the returning Ishan. Tilak Varma’s absence in the first three games only adds more spotlight on the two wicketkeeper-batters.

Sanju’s Numbers Make a Strong Case

Sanju Samson has featured in 52 international T20s, scoring 1032 runs at an average of 25.8 and an impressive strike rate of 148.06. What strengthens his claim is his record as an opener. In 18 innings at the top, Sanju has smashed three centuries with a strike rate close to 180, proving he can take the game away in the powerplay.

Though he spent much of his career in the middle order, his transformation at the top has been remarkable. Big scores, fearless stroke play and the ability to accelerate quickly have made him a serious contender for the World Cup eleven.

Ishan’s Comeback Brings Competition

Ishan Kishan, making a return to the side, has scored 796 runs from 32 T20 matches at an average of 25.67 with a strike rate of 124.37. He has opened in 27 innings and has four half-centuries to his name, showing consistency but at a slower scoring rate than Sanju.

Captain Suryakumar Yadav has confirmed that Ishan will bat at number three against New Zealand. This means the series will effectively become a head-to-head contest, with every run and every strike rate point under scrutiny.

Stats Tilt the Balance

On paper, the numbers clearly favour Sanju. His strike rate as an opener is significantly higher, and he has shown the ability to convert starts into match-winning centuries. Ishan offers stability and a left-handed option, but his scoring pace remains a concern in modern T20 cricket.

World Cup Dreams on the Line

For Sanju, this series is both an opportunity and a hurdle. Perform well, and he could lock the opening spot for the World Cup. Slip up, and Ishan’s experience may push him ahead. As India begin their final preparations, the Sanju vs Ishan debate is set to dominate — with statistics likely to have the final word.