Amieyra Khoslla, India's 15-year-old speed climbing sensation, scripted history at the IFSC World Youth Climbing Championships in Italy. She clocked 7.60 seconds, finishing 6th in the world and setting a new Indian National Youth Record.

Amieyra Khoslla, India's 15-year-old speed climbing sensation, scripted history at the IFSC World Youth Climbing Championships 2026 in Arco, Italy, by clocking a remarkable 7.60 seconds, finishing an outstanding 6th in the world and setting a new Indian National Youth Record in Speed Climbing.

Earlier in the qualification round, she had already broken her personal best with a timing of 7.74 seconds, before bettering it once again in the finals with 7.60 seconds, improving her personal best twice in a single championship, according to a release. Competing against the world's best young speed climbers, her performance is one of the finest ever by an Indian at the World Youth Championships and marks another significant milestone for Indian sport climbing on the global stage.

Coaches Praise Trailblazing Performance

Coach Albert Ok, an internationally renowned Olympic speed climbing coach who has coached world record holders and elite international athletes, commented, "Amieyra has made truly world-class progress in just a matter of weeks. To see a 15-year-old athlete improve so rapidly and perform on the world stage is a testament to her exceptional talent, discipline, and determination. With continued international-level coaching, structured training, and the right support system, I have no doubt that she has the potential to reach the very highest levels of world competition. More importantly, she can become a trailblazer who inspires and paves the way for the next generation of Indian speed climbers."

Her personal Speed Climbing Coach, Abhishek Mehta, said, "Over the last four years, I have dedicated every week, every training session, and all my experience to unlocking Amieyra's true potential. Watching her represent India at the World Youth Championships in Arco, Italy, and clock an outstanding 7.60 seconds is a proud moment--not just because of the result, but because it reflects years of relentless hard work, trust, and commitment."

"This performance is not our destination; it's our starting point. I firmly believe Amieyra has the talent, mindset, and determination to become one of India's greatest speed climbers. We are not chasing participation--we are chasing history. Together, we will continue to push beyond our limits, break national records, and prove that Indian speed climbing can compete with the very best in the world. The journey has only just begun."

Indian Contingent Makes its Mark

The Indian contingent was represented by Amieyra Khoslla, Shlok Dadukar, Neil Warke and Rudra Karandikar against the world's best young climbers, demonstrating that Indian athletes have the talent to compete at the highest level.

'A Dream Come True,' says Amieyra

Commenting on her achievement, Amieyra Khoslla said, "Representing India at the World Youth Climbing Championships has been one of the proudest moments of my life. Setting a new Indian National Youth Record and finishing sixth in the world is a dream come true. I am grateful for this achievement, but it also inspires me to work harder, as I believe my best performances are still ahead of me. Improving my personal best twice at the World Championships has given me the confidence that I can compete with the very best in the world."

Amieyra added, "I am deeply grateful to Coach Albert for his guidance and belief in me, and to Coach Abhishek for his unwavering support throughout my journey. I also thank my parents, teammates and everyone who has stood by me. This experience has inspired me to aim higher, and I hope my performance encourages more young Indians to take up sport climbing while driving greater recognition and support for the sport."

A Gifted All-Round Athlete

A gifted all-round athlete, Amieyra is also one of India's promising young sprinters. She won the Silver Medal in the 100 metres at the SGFI National School Games 2024, finished 5th at the Junior National Athletics Championships 2025 in the 60 metres with a timing of 7.76 seconds, has a 100 metres personal best of 12.57 seconds recorded at the National School Games 2025, and has been the Delhi State Champion in the 60 metres for three consecutive years (2024, 2025 and 2026). (ANI)