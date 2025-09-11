Heinrich Klaasen advises Dewald Brevis after his record-breaking signing with Pretoria Capitals in the SA20 auction. Klaasen emphasizes that Brevis's price tag reflects past achievements and potential, urging him to focus on continuous improvement.

Following the conclusion of an emphatic SA20 player auctions for the upcoming season, Durban's Super Giants wicketkeeper-batter Heinrich Klaasen shared advice for record signing Dewald Brevis.

South Africa's young batting sensation Dewald Brevis became the most expensive batter in the history of SA20, signed by Pretoria Capitals for R16.5 million or Rs 8.31 crores during the SA20 season four auctions on Tuesday.

Brevis was associated with the MI Cape Town franchise since the league's inception in 2023, having made 676 runs in 32 matches and 29 innings at an average of 29.39 and a strike rate of over 145, with four half-centuries and a best score of 73*.

During his franchise's maiden title win last season, Brevis had a breakout season, scoring 291 runs in 10 matches at an average of 48.50 and a strike rate of 184.17, with two half-centuries and a best score of 73*, as per Wisden.

Klaasen's advice to Brevis

Speaking on JioHotstar, Heinrich Klaasen said, "It's important for Brevis to remember that the price tag he's earned is because of what he's already achieved, not what he still has to do. In this game, you can train as hard as you want and still get out first ball, that's just part of the job. The price reflects his past performances, his work ethic, and the many boxes he's ticked along the way, all of which give him the best chance to succeed.

Over the next three years, I don't see his team releasing him, so this period is about building towards the next auction and showing what more he can bring. But ultimately, that big price tag is a reward for his past performances and the potential everyone knows he has."

‘Brevis is an exciting talent’

Pretoria Capitals head coach Sourav Ganguly drew parallels between SA20's role in South African cricket and the impact the IPL has had in India, while sharing his thoughts on securing Dewald Brevis.

"As you've seen in the IPL, domestic players hold immense value, and it's the same across world cricket, including here in South Africa. It was expected that players like Aiden Markram and Dewald Brevis would attract big bids given their availability and the number of retentions. Brevis is an exciting talent; his game has shown significant improvement. We saw that against Australia in the recent series. In auctions, though, money isn't always a reflection of a player's quality; it comes down to supply and demand. We're delighted to have Brevis with us," Ganguly said.

"The Centurion offers a good wicket, and I'm sure he will enjoy playing there. There's also a lot of talent coming out of that region, which I wasn't fully aware of before this auction. We've received excellent feedback about Brevis from both the MI setup and the South African team. He's young, and someone we're looking at as a long-term asset, just like Connor Esterhuizen and some of the exciting young fast bowlers, including a 19-year-old, Bayanda Majola, who is rated very highly. These players will only get better with time. As a franchise, we look at the bigger picture, and we're very happy to have secured Brevis," the former cricketer added.

Brevis's impressive record in T20 cricket

The 22-year-old has by now made his South Africa debut across all formats, is in red-hot form in T20S this year, with 995 runs in 30 innings at an average of 43.26 and a strike rate of over 186, with a century and six fifties. He was also one of the few positives for five-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and their wooden-spoon campaign, scoring 225 runs in six matches at an average of 37.50 and a strike rate of 180.00, with two half-centuries.

The 22-year-old slammed 180 runs in three T20Is against Australia recently, finishing as a top run-getter, including a brilliant 125* in 56 balls, which included 12 fours and eight sixes. His knock turned out to be the second-fastest T20I ton for the Proteas and the highest individual score for them in T20Is.

In 103 T20s, Brevis has scored 2,491 runs at an average of 29.30, with a strike rate of 154.81, with two centuries and 11 innings, with the best score of 162.

