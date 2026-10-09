Australian opener Nic Maddinson made a highly anticipated return to Test cricket against South Africa after surviving testicular cancer. However, his 33-ball duck in Durban sparked intense backlash from fans who heavily criticised the selectors for picking him without recent first-class match practice.

Australian opener Nic Maddinson’s return to international cricket after a decade-long absence following a battle with testicular cancer was not the comeback he would have hoped for in the first Test of the three-match series against South Africa at Kingsmead in Durban on Friday, October 9.

After being sent in to bat first in Australia's first Test match on South African soil since 2018, Australia endured an early collapse, as the visitors lost both the openers, Nic Maddison (0) and Travis Head (9), and were reduced to 24/2 in 10.2 overs. Marco Jansen and Wiaan Mulder made early inroads for South Africa.

However, Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith revived Australia’s batting through a 60-run partnership for the third wicket before the former’s dismissal for 37 at 84/3, leaving the visitors under pressure to rebuild their innings against a disciplined South African bowling attack.

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Not An Ideal Return for Nic Maddinson

Ahead of Australia’s first Test against South Africa, the focus has been intensely on Nic Maddinson, who battled testicular cancer that unfortunately spread to his lungs and lymph nodes. Though Maddinson was added to Australia's Test squad, his possibility of featuring in the playing XI for the series opener took many by surprise.

Having not played a first-class match for an extended period due to his intensive treatment and recovery, the 34-year-old left-hander was thrust straight into the fire on a tricky Kingsmead surface. Maddinson endured 49 minutes of watchful resistance against a fiery spell by Marco Jansen and Wiaan Mulder.

Throughout his 33-ball stay at the crease without scoring a single run, Nic Maddinson was apparently fighting both the moving red ball and the ghosts of a long layoff, displaying the sheer grit that defined his miraculous recovery from cancer.

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As Nic Maddinson was looking to stay longer at the crease and trying to score runs, Marco Jansen kept probing at a length outside the off-stump. The left-handed batter was attempting to force a defensive prod, only to chop an inside edge onto his stumps and bring a valiant end to his historic innings.

His 33-ball duck is the third-longest scoreless knock by an opener in Test history, a statistic that underscores just how fiercely he fought to weather the storm before his eventual dismissal.

Fans Question Australia's Decision To Pick Nic Maddinson

Though Nic Maddinson made his comeback to the Australian side after a courageous battle with testicular cancer, his selection in the starting XI for the opening Test against South Africa in Durban drew immediate debate on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), with fans and cricket enthusiasts questioning the selectors' decision.

Taking to their X handles, many fans criticised the selectors for picking Maddinson despite his prolonged absence from first-class cricket, with some arguing that the decision left the batter in a difficult position against South Africa's bowling attack. Others questioned why Jack Edwards, who was already in the country, was overlooked for the opening Test.

However, another section of fans acknowledged the difficulty of returning to competitive cricket after such a prolonged absence, while others pointed to Maddinson's technical struggles against the incoming delivery and questioned whether he was ready to open in Test cricket.

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Before making a comeback to International cricket, Maddinson played two List A matches for New South Wales, scoring 14 and 126, respectively, and didn’t get to bat in Australia’s two-day warm-up match against CSA Invitation XI.

In his first-class career, Nic Maddinson has aggregated 7832 runs, including 18 centuries and 36 fifties, at an average of 37.11 in 129 matches.

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