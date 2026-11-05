Real Madrid rose to second in the Champions League standings after a 3-2 win over AEK Athens. Meanwhile, Cesc Fabregas’ Como side dominated RC Lens with a 9-1 victory, equalling the record for the biggest win in tournament history.

UEFA Champions League: Madrid and Como Shine

15-time champions Real Madrid climbed to the second spot in the UEFA Champions League table with a hard-fought 3-2 win over AEK Athens FC, while Cesc Fabregas-managed Como levelled the record for the biggest win in the tournament's history with a 9-1 thrashing of Ligue 1 side RC Lens on Wednesday. Real Madrid is just below the defending champions Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) based on goal difference, with both sides having a flawless run in their four-match run so far. Como has also produced some stunning performances in their debut UEFA Champions League season, including wins over Bundesliga side RB Leipzig and English football giants Manchester United.

AEK Athens FC vs Real Madrid

At Athens, the hosts were put in front by Aboubakary Koita in the 12th minute, with an assist from Luka Jovic. Later, a touch from Jude Bellingham sent a Vinicius Jr cross into the net, but the Englishman was deemed to be offside. However, just three minutes later, Bellingham made amends with a superb backheel in the 32nd minute, as per Goal.com. Mbappe found an unmarked Marc Cucurella, but a strike from his weaker foot meant that he could not capitalise. In the 75th minute, Koita was at the thick of action yet again, assisting Stavro Pilo for his goal, putting the home side at the brink of the win. Just three minutes later, Kylian Mbappe received a cross from Denzel Dumfries, scoring the equaliser in the 78th minute. With the time running out, Federico Valverde came in clutch for Madrid, produce a rocket that shook the top corner of the net.

RC Lens vs Como

Away from home, Fabregas-managed side treated the football world to another spectacle, levelling Real Madrid's 8-0 win over Malmo in 2015 with a goal-fest of their own. Tasos Douvikas (7th minute, 32nd minute and 57th minute) scored a sensational hat-trick, while Nico Paz (40th minute), Lucas da Cunha (47th minute) and Marc-Oliver Kempf (53rd minute) also found the net to make it 6-0 in an hour. Ruben Aguilar scored a largely hopeless consolation goal in the 65th minute, as Mattia Liberali (62nd minute), Martin Baturina (69th minute) and Matteo Papaccioli (90th minute+ 2) produced more goals for Como, sealing a memorable win. Como's 19 goals across four matches are only below PSG's 20, giving them a massive cushion of goal difference, having conceded just six as compared to PSG's five. PSG (+15) and Como (+13) have the goal difference that would keep the competition away with each victory. (ANI)