Captain Harmanpreet Singh scored his 250th international goal, leading India to a dominant 8-1 victory over South Korea in the Asian Champions Trophy semifinal. India will face Japan in the final on Thursday to defend their title.

Harmanpreet Singh's Landmark Achievement

Indian men's hockey skipper Harmanpreet Singh netted his 250th goal for the senior men's national team on Wednesday. During the Asian Champions Trophy semifinal clash against South Korea at Mohali, Harmanpreet struck once, taking his goal tally to 250. Hockey India congratulated the Indian skipper on achieving this feat. "250 INTERNATIONAL GOALS FOR SARPANCH SAHAB! Captain Harmanpreet Singh reaches a phenomenal milestone, bringing up his 250th Senior International goal during India's emphatic 8-1 Semi-Final victory over Korea in Mohali at the Hero Asian Champions Trophy Punjab 2026! Another milestone in a remarkable journey!," posted Hockey India.

250 INTERNATIONAL GOALS FOR SARPANCH SAHAB! 🇮🇳👑 Captain Harmanpreet Singh reaches a phenomenal milestone, bringing up his 250th Senior International goal during India's emphatic 8-1 Semi-Final victory over Korea in Mohali at the Hero Asian Champions Trophy Punjab 2026! 🏑🔥 Another milestone in a remarkable journey! ❤️ #HockeyIsBack #HACT2026 #SatSriAkalAsia #IndiaKaGame — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) November 4, 2026 The top-scorer in Indian men's hockey is the legendary Dhyan Chand, with 570 goals.

India Dominates South Korea to Reach Final

India booked their place in the final of the Asian Champions Trophy Punjab 2026 with a dominating 8-1 win over South Korea in the semi-final at the Olympian Balbir Singh Senior International Hockey Stadium in Mohali. Shilanand Lakra (4', 13') and Dilpreet Singh (21', 25') scored twice each, while Harmanpreet Singh (9'), Sukhjeet Singh (21'), Angad Bir Singh (36') and Vivek Sagar Prasad (54') were also on target. Sangjun Han (9') scored Korea's only goal.

The semi-final was India’s first international match in the Mohali stadium and was played in front of a vociferous crowd. The five-time champions, who had finished the league stage unbeaten with five wins from five matches, carried that form into the knockout match and will now face Japan in Thursday's final. Japan edged Malaysia in a shootout after the first semifinal remained goalless through 60 minutes of regulation time.

Match Progression and Tactical Breakdown

India started on the front foot and took the lead in the fourth minute through a well-worked team goal. Dilpreet collected the ball around the nine-yard area in the striking circle and passed it to Sukhjeet before receiving it back. He then cut the ball across from the baseline for Shilanand to deflect it into the net from close range. Korea responded in the ninth minute when Sangjun Han deflected a pass from the right past goalkeeper Suraj Karkera. Nonetheless, India restored their lead almost immediately through a penalty corner, with skipper Harmanpreet sending a powerful drag-flick into the net.

India earned another penalty corner in the 13th minute. Harmanpreet's first attempt was saved by goalkeeper Kim Jaehyeon, but Shilanand reacted quickly on the rebound to score his second goal. The second quarter began with five quiet minutes before India stepped up their attacking play. Sukhjeet made it 4-1 with a fine reverse-flick after controlling a sensational pass from Sanjay, turning past a defender and finding the net. India struck again in quick succession when Angad and Dilpreet combined in a neat one-two, with Dilpreet stretching to guide the ball into the net. Dilpreet added his second goal in the 25th minute, controlling Harmanpreet's long aerial pass into the circle before beating the goalkeeper with a reverse-flick. India went into the half-time break with a commanding 6-1 lead.

The proceedings after the break started bizarrely when Korea captain Kim Yong Bok received a five-minute yellow card because the visitors fielded more than 11 players on the pitch. Things got worse for them in the 36th minute as Angad added India's seventh goal after Jarmanpreet Singh made a strong run down the right and sent the ball into the circle. India also earned a penalty corner after Shilanand was struck by a rebound, but Amandeep Lakra's attempt was saved by the Korean goalkeeper.

The visitors struggled to create chances in the final quarter; although they earned a penalty corner, Park Geunwoo's attempt went wide. Soon after, Vivek added India's eighth goal in the 54th minute with a fine solo effort, carrying the ball from the right into the circle before beating the goalkeeper with a reverse hit. And as soon as the hooter went off, the packed stands erupted, and the fireworks lit up the venue.

Post-Match Reactions

Dilpreet was named Player of the Match for his two goals. He credited teamwork for India scoring eight goals against Korea in a second consecutive game. “Our aim was to execute our plans. It doesn't matter who scores and who doesn't. It is very special to play in Punjab, with our families in the stands and represent India in front of them. Thanks to all the fans for their energy. We look forward to seeing the fans in the final as well,” he said.

Earlier, Japan booked their place in the final after beating Malaysia 5-3 in a shootout following a goalless draw in the first semi-final. Before that, in the classification match for 5th-6th place between China and Bangladesh, the Chinese team finished their tournament with a 3-1 win. India, defending champions and five-time winners of the Asian Champions Trophy, will now look to secure a record-extending sixth title when they meet Japan in the final on Thursday, November 5, at 1900 hrs IST in Mohali. (ANI)