Australian all-rounder Cameron Green will miss the first Test against South Africa due to an abdominal strain. Coach Andrew McDonald confirmed the injury, also stating Green will not bowl in the series, adding to Australia's injury woes.

After sustaining an abdominal strain during the third ODI against South Africa, Australian all-rounder Cameron Green has been ruled out of the first Test of the three-match series against the Proteas starting Friday. Coach Andrew McDonald confirmed the status of Green's availability ahead of the much-anticipated series opener between last year’s ICC World Test Championship Finalists.

Green finished Australia’s last Test series against Bangladesh as their leading run-scorer, registering a century and a half-century across the two matches at home. The upcoming Test in Durban, beginning on October 9, will mark the first meeting between Australia and South Africa in the longest format since the Proteas secured a historic World Test Championship (WTC) Final victory at Lord’s. McDonald further confirmed that Green would not bowl this series owing to his recent shoulder issues.

Coach on Green's Recovery

"He's progressing pretty well, all things considered, on the back of the injury that he had to his abdominals," McDonald told the reporters in Durban as per the ICC website. "He's still here for a reason, so there is some light at the end of the tunnel. It'll just be a matter of going through the rehab. He's got a pretty demanding week this week as he reintroduces a few activities … It's a bit of an unknown, but there's still optimism that he'll take part in the series at some stage,” he added.

Australia's Injury Woes and WTC Standings

This adds to Australia's injury concerns, with wicketkeeper-batter Josh Inglish ruled out of the first Test last week with a fractured right index finger. While Australia lead the current WTC Standings, South Africa occupy the second spot, with both teams in contention to make it to next year's WTC Final at The Oval.

Australia Squad

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cooper Connolly, Cameron Green, Sam Harper, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Nic Maddinson, Michael Neser, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Beau Webster.

The hosts had recently beaten Australia 2-1 in the ODI series.