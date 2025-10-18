Rohit Sharma has transformed into a “mean machine” ahead of India’s Australia tour, shedding weight and improving agility over 12 weeks. Abhishek Nayar praised his dedication, highlighting his fitness, movement, & readiness to make an impact in ODIs.

Mumbai (Maharashtra): Former Indian cricketer and assistant coach Abhishek Nayar spoke on star batter Rohit Sharma's physical transformation over the last 12 weeks before the tour to Australia, keeping the 2027 ICC Cricket World Cup in mind, saying that he has transformed himself into a "mean machine".

When the Indian team's photoshoot for the ODI series against Australia was completed, one of the most surprising aspects was how slimmer and fitter Rohit looked. Having faced questions about his declining fitness even during his side's success in the 2023 ODI World Cup, the T20 World Cup 2024, and the ICC Champions Trophy, Rohit put in plenty of work on his fitness, as evident by social media posts made by him and his close friends during this transformation.

Focus on Agility, Movement, and Strength

Speaking on JioStar, Nayar said that 12 weeks before the Aussie tour, the thought process on Rohit's fitness was "to do something different" and it was more to do with "growth" over "maintenance".

"Initially, we realised that there were 12 weeks before the Australia series, so the thought process was to do something different. Since we had time on our hands, it wasn't just about maintaining; it was about growth. Growth in terms of his physical structure, movement, and how he viewed himself when he looked in the mirror. We wanted him to feel fitter, faster, and more agile on the field and with the bat. There had been a lot of talk about his weight after a few pictures surfaced, so it was about changing that narrative, to be healthier, faster, and stronger. It has been 12 weeks of hard work and perseverance, not just in training but also with his diet and habits. He's made a lot of sacrifices, and that has transformed him into, if I may say so, a mean machine," he said.

Nayar said that the preparation plan focused on his fitness, with the first seven weeks dedicated solely to training, emphasising movement, agility, and weight loss. Match readiness and skill work came into the picture only in the remaining five weeks.

"The skill work was not a priority early on. The remaining five weeks focused on reintroducing skill work and blending it with match-readiness. When you lose weight, the way you move and the power you generate change, so the idea was to adapt to that new rhythm. The last five weeks were all about integrating skill, mindset, and fitness to be match-ready," he added.

Goal for Australia Tour

Nayar said that Rohit's immediate goal for the Australia tour is "to perform and make an impact".

"Every time he wears the India jersey, it's about scoring runs and contributing to wins, and that has never changed for him. He will see this series as another opportunity to go out there, make an impact, and do what he has done so successfully over the years. Whether he is captain or not, Rohit Sharma will always play with the same intent, to win games for India and to continue being Rohit Sharma," he concluded.

The 'Hitman' loves playing in Australia, having scored 1,328 runs in 30 ODI matches and innings at an average of 53.12 and a strike rate of over 90, with five centuries and four fifties and a best score of 171*. Rohit's last five innings against Australia are: 30, 81, 0, 47 and 28. His last five innings in Australia are: 41, 99, 133, 43 and 9.

