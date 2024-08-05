Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    RIP Graham Thorpe: Revisiting former England cricketer's five most iconic innings

    The former England and Surrey cricketer  Graham Thorpe passed away at the age of 55 on August 5. The left-handed batter played 182 times for England across Tests and ODI's in a 13-year international career (100 Tests & 82ODIs)

    cricket RIP Graham Thorpe: Revisiting former England cricketer's five most iconic innings scr
    Author
    Sreejith CR
    First Published Aug 5, 2024, 3:02 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 5, 2024, 3:38 PM IST

    The former England and Surrey cricketer  Graham Thorpe passed away at the age of 55 on August 5. Thorpe was admitted to hospital in 2022 having fallen seriously ill at the time with the prognosis unclear at that stage. England & Wales Cricket Boar (ECB) and Surrey Cricket confirmed the tragic news in an official statement. 

    The left-handed batter played 182 times for England across Tests and ODI's in a 13-year international career (100 Tests & 82ODIs). Thorpe also served as batting coach for England's senior men's team. During his playing career, the Farnham-born cricketer scored 6744 Test runs, with 16 hundreds at an average of 44.66. He also capped 82 times in the one-day internationals, accumulating 2380 runs, with 21 half centuries. 

    Thorpe has played many knocks over the years, and here we take a look at the five most prominent test innings played by the southpaw.

    #5. 114 vs Australia, Nottingham, July 1995

    Thorpe made his international debut against Australia in the third test of the Ashes at Trent Bridge in July 1993. Although the left-handed batsman was dismissed for a low score in the first innings, he came back to score an unbeaten 114 of 280 balls in the second innings, hitting 11 boundaries. He became England's first debut centurion since Frank Hayes 20 years earlier. 

    #4. 124 vs South Africa, The Oval, September 2003

    After taking an indefinite break from cricket due to personal reasons in 2002, Thorpe returned to the England side for the final Test of the summer at the Oval in 2003. He scored 124 runs in the first innings. In a composed stile, he punched the air after reaching the three figures. That innings marked the start of a resurgence for Thorpe in the later years of his career. 

    #3. 138 vs Pakistan, Manchester, May 2001

    In the second test against Pakistan in 2001, Thorpe came into the crease early on after both the opener's were dismissed by the pace duo of Waqar Younis and Wasim Akram. However, hinge along with Michael Vaughan stitched together a partnership of more than 200 runs, before be run out by Akram. Thorpe made 138 runs, including 17 boundaries and a maximum. 

    #2. 138 vs Australia, Birmingham, June 1997 

    The first test of the 1997 Ashes series saw Australian batting unit folded for a paltry 118. In response, England's top three were dismissed for a combined total of just 36 runs. But Thorpe (138) along with Nasser Hussain (207) helped the three Lions secure an immense lead of 380 runs before declaring. England went on to win the match by 9 wickets. 

    #1. 200 vs New Zealand, Christchurch, March 2002

    Thorpe's highest Test score came in 2002 when he was the man of the match in England's first Test against New Zealand in Christchurch. This came at an unusually quick rate of 231 balls and the second innings knock helped the The Three Lions  set up a 98-run win over the Blackcaps. 

    Also Read: Paris Olympics 2024: Novak Djokovic joins elite list of players to bag career grand slam and Olympic gold

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Neeraj Chopra should marry Manu Bhaker X post on Indian aunties' Paris Olympics chat in metro goes viral snt

    'Neeraj Chopra should marry Manu Bhaker': X post on Indian aunties' Paris Olympics chat in metro goes viral

    tennis Paris Olympics 2024: Novak Djokovic joins elite list of players to bag career grand slam and Olympic gold scr

    Paris Olympics 2024: Novak Djokovic joins elite list of players to bag career grand slam and Olympic gold

    hockey Paris Olympics 2024: Blow for India as defender Amit Rohidas set to miss hockey semifinal against Germany scr

    Paris Olympics 2024: Blow for India as defender Amit Rohidas set to miss hockey semifinal against Germany

    football When will Kylian Mbappe make his Real Madrid debut? Manager Carlo Ancelotti gives key update snt

    When will Kylian Mbappe make his Real Madrid debut? Manager Carlo Ancelotti gives key update

    cricket Who is Jeffrey Vandersay? The Sri Lankan leggie who dismantled Indian batting lineup in second ODI scr

    Who is Jeffrey Vandersay, The Sri Lankan leggie who dismantled Indian batting lineup

    Recent Stories

    Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina RESIGNS: Know assets, net worth ATG

    Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina RESIGNS: Know assets, net worth

    'Devadoothan' surpasses lifetime gross of 'Sphadikam'; CHECK DETAILS dmn

    'Devadoothan' surpasses lifetime gross of 'Spadikam'; CHECK DETAILS

    iPhone 16 Pro vs iPhone 15 Pro: 5 MAJOR and biggest changes you can expect gcw

    iPhone 16 Pro vs iPhone 15 Pro: 5 MAJOR and biggest changes you can expect

    Bengaluru Female nursing student slips and falls from sixth floor dies vkp

    Bengaluru: Female nursing student slips and falls from 6th floor, dies

    7 secret steps to manifest money and wealth RBA EAI

    7 secret steps to manifest money and wealth

    Recent Videos

    Mohanlal Visits Landslide-Hit Wayanad, Meets Territorial Army Officers WATCH anr

    Mohanlal visits landslide-hit Wayanad, meets Territorial Army Officers [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH] anr

    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH) anr

    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas Exclusive 'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit anr

    'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit

    Video Icon
    Ladakh: PM Modi virtually carries out 'first blast' of Shinku La Tunnel project anr

    PM Modi inaugurates Shinkun La Tunnel in Ladakh: Check top features and benefits (WATCH)

    Video Icon