RIP Graham Thorpe: Revisiting former England cricketer's five most iconic innings

The former England and Surrey cricketer Graham Thorpe passed away at the age of 55 on August 5. The left-handed batter played 182 times for England across Tests and ODI's in a 13-year international career (100 Tests & 82ODIs)

The former England and Surrey cricketer Graham Thorpe passed away at the age of 55 on August 5. Thorpe was admitted to hospital in 2022 having fallen seriously ill at the time with the prognosis unclear at that stage. England & Wales Cricket Boar (ECB) and Surrey Cricket confirmed the tragic news in an official statement.

The left-handed batter played 182 times for England across Tests and ODI's in a 13-year international career (100 Tests & 82ODIs). Thorpe also served as batting coach for England's senior men's team. During his playing career, the Farnham-born cricketer scored 6744 Test runs, with 16 hundreds at an average of 44.66. He also capped 82 times in the one-day internationals, accumulating 2380 runs, with 21 half centuries.

Thorpe has played many knocks over the years, and here we take a look at the five most prominent test innings played by the southpaw.

#5. 114 vs Australia, Nottingham, July 1995

Thorpe made his international debut against Australia in the third test of the Ashes at Trent Bridge in July 1993. Although the left-handed batsman was dismissed for a low score in the first innings, he came back to score an unbeaten 114 of 280 balls in the second innings, hitting 11 boundaries. He became England's first debut centurion since Frank Hayes 20 years earlier.

#4. 124 vs South Africa, The Oval, September 2003

After taking an indefinite break from cricket due to personal reasons in 2002, Thorpe returned to the England side for the final Test of the summer at the Oval in 2003. He scored 124 runs in the first innings. In a composed stile, he punched the air after reaching the three figures. That innings marked the start of a resurgence for Thorpe in the later years of his career.

#3. 138 vs Pakistan, Manchester, May 2001

In the second test against Pakistan in 2001, Thorpe came into the crease early on after both the opener's were dismissed by the pace duo of Waqar Younis and Wasim Akram. However, hinge along with Michael Vaughan stitched together a partnership of more than 200 runs, before be run out by Akram. Thorpe made 138 runs, including 17 boundaries and a maximum.

#2. 138 vs Australia, Birmingham, June 1997

The first test of the 1997 Ashes series saw Australian batting unit folded for a paltry 118. In response, England's top three were dismissed for a combined total of just 36 runs. But Thorpe (138) along with Nasser Hussain (207) helped the three Lions secure an immense lead of 380 runs before declaring. England went on to win the match by 9 wickets.

#1. 200 vs New Zealand, Christchurch, March 2002

Thorpe's highest Test score came in 2002 when he was the man of the match in England's first Test against New Zealand in Christchurch. This came at an unusually quick rate of 231 balls and the second innings knock helped the The Three Lions set up a 98-run win over the Blackcaps.

Also Read: Paris Olympics 2024: Novak Djokovic joins elite list of players to bag career grand slam and Olympic gold

Latest Videos