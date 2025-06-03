RCB vs PBKS, IPL 2025 Final: Former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's enthusiastic support for Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the IPL 2025 final in Ahmedabad goes viral on social media.

RCB vs PBKS, IPL 2025 Final: Former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak made a high-profile appearance at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, turning heads as he cheered on Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the final of the 18th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Accompanied by his wife, Akshata Murty, Sunak was seen visibly enjoying the electrifying atmosphere of the title clash between RCB and Punjab Kings.

Sunak’s RCB Fandom on Full Display

A known supporter of the Royal Challengers, Sunak didn’t miss the chance to publicly back his favourite team. He posted a selfie from the stadium on X (formerly Twitter), with the caption, “Let’s go @RCBTweets,” which quickly went viral among cricket fans in both India and the UK. The photo showed him smiling beside Akshata, with a sea of red RCB jerseys in the background.

Social media was abuzz with reactions, many praising Sunak’s enthusiastic support for the Bengaluru-based franchise. Several netizens hailed his “desi connect,” while others appreciated the former PM embracing cricket culture in India.

The presence of a former world leader at the IPL final added a touch of global glamour to what was already a high-stakes evening. Both RCB and Punjab Kings were gunning for their maiden IPL title, raising the emotional temperature inside the 1.3 lakh-capacity stadium.

RCB Post 190 Against PBKS

RCB, who had stormed into the final after thrashing Punjab Kings in Qualifier 1, struggled to mount a dominant total, finishing with 190 for 9. Despite a solid powerplay that yielded 55 runs, the middle overs saw a slowdown, and their batters failed to convert promising starts into big scores.

Virat Kohli, RCB’s mainstay, played a cautious knock of 43 off 35 balls, striking only three boundaries and failing to accelerate when needed. Phil Salt (16), Mayank Agarwal (24), Rajat Patidar (26), and Liam Livingstone (25) all got starts but couldn’t build on them.

Punjab’s Kyle Jamieson was the standout with figures of 3 for 48, and Arshdeep Singh delivered a masterclass in the final over, taking three wickets to restrict RCB from crossing the 200-run mark.