Virat Kohli’s 43 off 35 balls in the IPL Final vs PBKS drew heavy online criticism. Fans slammed his slow scoring, likening it to a Test innings, expressing disappointment and questioning his ability to perform under high-pressure T20 conditions.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) star batter Virat Kohli was struggling to get going until he was dismissed in the IPL 2025 Final against Punjab Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, June 3.

After being put to bat first by Punjab Kings skipper Shreyas Iyer, Royal Challengers Bengaluru lost an early wicket in opener Phil Salt (16) at 18/1 before losing Mayank Agarwal (24) at 56/1. Thereafter, skipper Rajat Patidar joined Virat Kohli at the crease to carry on RCB’s innings. The pair was looking to form a good partnership until Patidar was removed by Kyle Jamieson at 96/3, putting Bengaluru under pressure in the high-stakes final.

After Rajat Patidar’s dismissal, Virat Kohli was joined by Liam Livingstone at the crease to carry on Bengaluru’s innings. As three wickets had already fallen, the pressure was on Kohli and Livingstone to anchor the innings and accelerate the scoring rate, ensuring the team reached a competitive total.

Virat Kohli struggled in the high–stakes final

Virat Kohli was not at his best and was struggling to find his rhythm against the Punjab Kings’ bowling attack as he grappled with timing and placement. The veteran batter was looking to anchor the innings and form a good partnership with Liam Livingstone, but he was unable to rotate the strike consistently or find boundaries at regular intervals.

Kohli played an innings of 43 off 35, including three fours, until he was removed by Azmatullah Omarzai, ending his slugging knock in the IPL Final. Kohli was going for a pull shot off Omarzai’s short ball delivery, but completely mistimed it as the ball hit the top edge of the bat and was tossed up in the air. Omarzai ran at the non-striker as he was attempting a catch because there was no one at the mid-wicket. The pacer managed to recover, gather speed, and stretch full length to take the catch with both hands.

With Virat Kohli being the hope for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru, the entire RCB crowd at the Narendra Modi Stadium went silent following his dismissal, as fans watched in disbelief and disappointment with their hands on their heads, sensing that the title dream might be slipping away once again from their grasp in yet another heartbreaking final.

Kohli trolled for a Test-like knock in the IPL Final

As soon as Virat Kohli was dismissed, the netizens took to their X handle (formerly Twitter) and questioned the star batter for his inability to perform in high-pressure games like the IPL, while being trolled for playing a knock more suited for red-ball cricket than the fast-paced demands of a T20 final.

The fans compared his slugging approach to a Test innings, slamming him for consuming too many deliveries without accelerating.

With his dismissal in the IPL 2025 Final, Virat Kohli’s impressive run of form has come to an end. In the ongoing IPL season, Virat Kohli has amassed 657 runs, including eight fifties, at an average of 54.75 in 15 matches. He could not retain his Orange Cap, which he won in the IPL season, where he scored 741 runs in 15 matches.

RCB set a 191-run target for PBKS to chase

Meanwhile, Royal Challengers Bengaluru posted a total of 190/9 in 20 overs and set a 191-run target for Punjab Kings to chase in the title clash in Ahmedabad.

Apart from Virat Kohli (43), Mayank Agarwal (24), and Rajat Patidar (26), Liam Livingstone (25), Jitesh Sharma (24) and Romario Shepherd (17) also contributed with useful cameos, but none could convert their starts into a big score that could take RCB past the 200-run mark.

For Punjab Kings, Arshdeep Singh and Kylie Jamieson led the bowling attack by picking three wickets each, but conceded over 40 runs in their respective four-over spells. Apart from Arshdeep and Jamieson, Azmatullah Omarzai, Vijaykumar Vyshak, and Yuzvendra Chahal also contributed to PBKS bowling by taking a wicket each.