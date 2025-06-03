Ravi Shastri's hilarious toss blooper steals the spotlight ahead of the IPL 2025 final between RCB and PBKS.

The much-awaited IPL 2025 final between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings kicked off with high drama—not on the field, but at the toss. In a moment that has taken social media by storm, former India coach and commentator Ravi Shastri became the unintended highlight of the pre-match proceedings after goofing up the toss announcement.

Standing at the centre with captains Shreyas Iyer (PBKS) and Rajat Patidar (RCB) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Shastri hyped up the moment with his signature flair, only to hilariously fumble the result.

“Breaking News from the Narendra Modi Stadium at prime time is… Punjab Kings have won the toss and decided to bat first (imitates a bat swing)… I beg your pardon, bowl first,” Shastri exclaimed quickly rectifying his mistake, but not before sending the internet into a frenzy.

‘Even Ravi Shastri Is Feeling The Nerves’

The moment was instantly clipped and shared across platforms, with fans poking fun at Shastri's trademark dramatics and the unexpected slip-up.

One user wrote, “Ravi Shastri’s energy is unmatched. Got the toss result wrong, but did it with so much conviction I almost believed him.”

Another added, “Ravi Shastri deserves his own reality show. Every toss with him is entertainment gold.”

PBKS Opt to Bowl First

Amid the laughter, Shreyas Iyer confirmed that Punjab Kings had indeed opted to bowl first. Both teams named unchanged playing XIs from their previous outings.

RCB XI: Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Mayank Agarwal, Rajat Patidar (c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yash Dayal, Josh Hazlewood.

PBKS XI: Priyansh Arya, Josh Inglis (wk), Shreyas Iyer (c), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Azmatullah Omarzai, Kyle Jamieson, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal.

RCB vs PBKS: Both Teams Eye Maiden IPL Title

While both teams boast passionate fan bases and star-studded lineups, neither has lifted the IPL trophy in the league’s 18-year history. RCB are in their fourth final, having finished runners-up in 2009, 2011, and 2016. PBKS are playing their second final, the first since 2014.

RCB had beaten PBKS in Qualifier 1 after finishing second in the league stage with 19 points. PBKS, who topped the table, bounced back in Qualifier 2 with a win over Mumbai Indians to book their place in the final.