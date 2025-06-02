Image Credit : ANI

Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings are set to square off in the much-anticipated IPL 2025 Final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, June 3. The Indian Premier League will witness new champions since 2022, when Gujarat Titans clinched the maiden title in their debut IPL season.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru qualified for the title clash after defeating Punjab Kings in Qualifier 1. Punjab Kings, on the other hand, made a comeback and defeated Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 2 to seal their spot in the final against RCB.

As Royal Challengers Bengaluru set to play their fourth IPL final, the spotlight will be on Virat Kohli, who has been part of three IPL finals with the franchise in 2009, 2011, and 2016. Let’s take a look at how the RCB stalwart performed in his last three finals of the tournament.