Umesh Yadav claimed 5/70 on his Punjab debut against Assam in the Ranji Trophy 2026 at 38, prompting fans to call for his India comeback. The veteran pacer returned to domestic cricket after a two-year hiatus.

The veteran Indian pacer Umesh Yadav has proved why age is not just a number when skill, rhythm, and raw hunger remain intact. In his debut Ranji Trophy match for Punjab against Assam, Umesh registered a five-wicket haul in the first innings at PCA Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, New Chandigarh, on Tuesday, October 13.

After opting to bowl first by captain Uday Saharan, Punjab bundled out Assam for 373 in 117 overs on Day 3. Umesh Yadav led the bowling attack with impressive figures of 5/70 at an economy rate of 2.90 in 24 overs. Gurnoor Brar (2/85) and Emanjot Singh Chahal (2/68) contributed crucial breakthroughs, keeping the pressure on the visiting batting order.

For Assam, skipper Denish Das (103) and Sibsankar Roy (143) anchored a remarkable recovery after Assam found themselves reeling at 23/3. Their crucial 168-run partnership for the fourth wicket helped pull Assam out of trouble before Umesh dismantled the tail end.

Also Read: Ranji Trophy: Tushar Deshpande's hat-trick; Ravindra Jadeja hits ton

Umesh Yadav Steals Spotlight with his Fifer

Ahead of the ongoing Ranji Trophy season, Umesh Yadav decided to end his 18-year association with his home state team, Vidarbha, where he had spent nearly two decades of his domestic career.

Following a period of uncertainty, the veteran pacer secured a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Vidarbha Cricket Association (VCA) and chose to bring his wealth of experience to Punjab as a guest player for the 2026–27 domestic season. The transition has immediately paid dividends for Punjab, which brought immediate international-standard impact to their domestic pace attack.

Umesh was instrumental in providing early breakthroughs for Punjab, picking up two wickets of Rishav Das (0) and Rajveer Singh (11), before removing Amlanjyoti Das (0), Mukhtar Hussain (11), and Mohit Thakur (1), cleaning up the tail with clinical precision to complete his milestone fifer.

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With his maiden fifer in his debut match for Punjab, Umesh Yadav has now registered 16 five-wicket hauls in his illustrious first-class career, underlining his ability to deliver even at 38.

Also, Umesh made his return to domestic cricket after a two-year hiatus, with his last appearance being in a Ranji Trophy match for Vidarbha against Andhra in Nagpur in October 2024, making his five-wicket haul on his Punjab debut all the more remarkable.

Umesh Yadav's Fifer At 38 Sparks Nostalgia And Comeback Calls

Umesh Yadav’s return to Indian domestic cricket after two years and registering his fifer for his new state team, Punjab, at the age of 38 has sparked reactions on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), with fans and cricket enthusiasts praising his skills and calling for his return to the Indian team.

Taking to their X handles, many fans hailed Umesh's performance, with some calling him one of the best pacers in Indian conditions and urging the selectors to consider him for India's Test setup and the 2027 ODI World Cup. Others reminisced about his prime while praising his comeback to domestic cricket after two years.

Another section of fans praised his bowling action and ability to trouble batters, with one calling him a ‘Beast in Indian conditions’ and another describing his bowling action as ‘swift and cool.’

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Umesh Yadav’s last appearance for Team India was in a World Test Championship Final against Australia at the Oval in June 2023. Since then, the veteran pacer remains eager to script one final chapter in international whites, proving that class, pace, and match-winning spells do not expire with age.

In his international career, Umesh has picked up 288 wickets, including 10 four-wicket hauls and 3 fifers, at an average of 31.62 and an economy rate of 4.29 in 141 matches.

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