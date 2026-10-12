Team India secured a 14-run victory over the West Indies in the third T20I to take a 2-1 series lead, aided by Prince Yadav's crucial late boundaries. Yadav's impactful cameo was made special by using a bat gifted to him by explosive opener Abhishek Sharma, who also smashed a brilliant 69 runs.

Team India fast bowler Prince Yadav boosted the hosts’ total by scoring three crucial fours in the third T20I of the five-match series against the West Indies at Holkar Stadium in Indore on Sunday, October 11.

The hosts were bundled out for 223 in 20 overs, and Prince Yadav added 12 crucial runs to the scoreboard off just 5 balls, giving India the late impetus they needed in the death overs. Those runs eventually paid off as the West Indies were restricted to 209/7 in 20 overs, securing a 14-run victory to take a 2-1 series lead following a defeat in the Ranchi T20I.

The left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh was the star bowler for the hosts, picking three crucial wickets of Shai Hope, Sherfane Rutherford, and Keemo Paul, and registered the figures of 3/44 at an economy rate of 11.00 in his spell of four overs. Naman Dhir picked up two wickets while conceding 39 runs at an economy rate of 13.00 in 3 overs.

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Prince Yadav Uses Abhishek Sharma’s Bat

The cruciality of Prince Yadav’s three fours eventually proved to be a big difference for the Men in Blue, as the Caribbean side fell short by just 15 runs in their chase. The difference of a 15-run margin meant that those late boundaries were worth their weight in gold, safely steering India to a memorable 14-run triumph.

However, what made the 24-year-old pacer's cameo even more special was that he produced those vital hits using a bat gifted to him by explosive opener Abhishek Sharma. In a video posted by BCCI on its Instagram handle, Prince revealed that Abhishek gave him his bat before the match, along with a warning.

“Obviously, brother, it is great to contribute to the team, whether it's with the ball, bat, or in the fielding,” Prince said.

“So, I am feeling good. So, Abhi bhaiya gave me his bat earlier and said, 'Don't embarrass the bat'. So, I kept its honour," he added.

Abhishek Sharma had a brilliant outing in the third T20I, playing a blazing knock of 69 off 30 balls, including 6 fours and 5 sixes, and formed a crucial 108-run partnership for the second wicket with Ishan Kishan, who scored 37 off 18 balls.

At the same time, the explosive opener has completed 2000 runs in 64 T20I innings, making him the third-fastest Indian batter after Virat Kohli (56), Suryakumar Yadav (56), and KL Rahul (58) to the milestone, cementing his status as one of India's most dynamic modern-day white-ball openers.

Prince Wishes to Use Abhishek’s Bat Again in the Future

Further speaking on using Abhishek Sharma’s bat for playing a cameo knock in the Indore T20I, Prince Yadav recalled that this wasn't the first time he had borrowed the opener's willow, as he used his bat during the Ireland T20I series, adding that he wishes to use the opener’s bat again in the future.

“I played with Abhi bhaiya's bat in England too (Ireland)," Prince said.

“Yeah, I hit a six in Ireland too and here as well. So, I will take bhaiya's bat the next time too," he added.

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Abhishek Sharma readily granted his teammate permission to borrow the lucky blade again with a simple ‘Granted.’ Abhishek’s bat, which is now fast becoming a legendary commodity in the Indian dressing room, will surely remain in high demand as the Men in Blue look to seal the series in Hyderabad.

The Men in Blue will look to take an unassailable 3-1 series lead, while the Caribbean side will be fighting to level the series and force a deciding fifth T20I at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday, October 17.

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