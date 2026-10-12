Mumbai pacer Tushar Deshpande claimed a hat-trick and a five-wicket haul to bowl Chandigarh out for 78. Veteran all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja converted his overnight score of 72 into a century for Saurashtra against Chhattisgarh.

Deshpande hat-trick rocks Chandigarh

Mumbai pacer Tushar Deshpande claimed a hat-trick and a five-wicket haul to help bowl Chandigarh out for just 78 on Day Two of their Ranji Trophy Elite Group D clash at the Wankhede Stadium on Monday. Deshpande returned figures of 5/17, while Mohit Avasthi chipped in with 3/9. Mumbai had earlier posted 429, powered by half-centuries from Tanush Kotian and Avasthi, before enforcing the follow-on. Deshpande struck again in Chandigarh’s second innings, reducing them to 0/1.

Jadeja scores century, Chhattisgarh fight back

Veteran all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja converted his overnight score of 72 into a century, scoring 102 off 209 deliveries, including seven boundaries, as Saurashtra were bowled out for 392 in 110.4 overs against Chhattisgarh in their Ranji Trophy Elite Group B clash in Rajkot. Saurashtra, who resumed Day Two at 308/4, were unable to build on their strong overnight position despite Jadeja’s knock. Jadeja was dismissed by his former state teammate Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, who finished with figures of 2/106 in 25.4 overs. Prerak Mankad, meanwhile, went on to score 129 off 150 balls, including 15 fours and a six, after resuming the day on 92. Dev Aditya Singh was the standout bowler for Chhattisgarh, claiming 5/67 in 24 overs, including four maidens. In reply, Chhattisgarh reached 122/3 in 55 overs at stumps. Anuj Tiwary remained unbeaten on 72, while Mayank Verma was not out on 32. Ayush Pandey was dismissed for 13, with captain Jaydev Unadkat, Chetan Sakariya and Chirag Jani picking up a wicket each for Saurashtra.

Wadkar, Sheth fall short of milestones

Vidarbha captain Akshay Wadkar fell just two runs short of a maiden first-class double century as his side were bowled out for 428 against Puducherry. Earlier in the day, Yash Rathod scored 134, while Puducherry reached 102/1 at stumps.

In the match against Goa, Atit Sheth narrowly missed a century, falling for 99 as Baroda declared their innings at 472/8. Goa were 5/1 at stumps in reply.

UP, Bengal batsmen pile on runs

In Rajgir, Uttar Pradesh were bowled out for 540 against Bihar, with Aaradhya Yadav and Zeeshan Ansari contributing half-centuries after Madhav Kaushik (150) and Rinku Singh (112) had scored hundreds.

Meanwhile, in Kalyani, Bengal strengthened their position against Delhi as Sudip Kumar Gharami (122 not out) and Abishek Porel (114 not out) struck centuries and shared an unbeaten 199-run partnership. Bengal reached 304/3 at stumps, extending their lead to 64 runs.

Highlights from other encounters

While, veteran seamer Umesh Yadav starred for Punjab, claiming five wickets for 70 runs. Meanwhile, in Ahmedabad, Gujarat responded strongly to Baroda’s total of 324, with Vedant Trivedi unbeaten on 94 and Aarya Desai also scoring 94 to guide the hosts to 205/2 at stumps.

Seamer Avesh Khan claimed three wickets as Madhya Pradesh bowled out defending champions Jammu and Kashmir for 120, securing a 76-run first-innings lead. However, MP struggled in their second innings, ending Day Two at 59/4 in Srinagar to extend their overall lead to 135 runs. Fast-bowling all-rounder Auqib Nabi struck late to keep Jammu and Kashmir in the contest. (ANI)