Maharashtra opener Prithvi Shaw scored 181 but clashed on-field with ex-Mumbai teammate Musheer Khan in a Ranji Trophy warm-up match. Shaw later apologized, calling himself an 'elder brother' to Musheer, defusing the tense situation.

Maharashtra opener, Prithvi Shaw, has apologized to his former Mumbai teammate Musheer Khan following a heated altercation on Day 1 of the Ranji Trophy warm-up match at Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium in Gahunje in Pune on October 7, Tuesday.

Shaw played a brilliant innings of 181 off 220 balls, putting Maharashtra in a commanding position with a total of 465/3 on the opening day of the warm-up match ahead of the Ranji Trophy 2025/26 season. However, his innings was overshadowed by an on-field controversy, as he was involved in a heated altercation with Musheer Khan, his former Mumbai teammate, before Shaw switched to Maharashtra.

The incident occurred when Musheer managed to get rid of dangerous Shaw by dismissing him and reportedly told him ‘thank you’ as a send-off, leading to a confrontation. Maharashtra opener tried to grab Mumbai all-rounder’s collar and swung his bat in anger. The umpires and Mumbai players intervened and separated the two to prevent the situation worse.

Prithvi Shaw and Musheer Khan’s altercation caught the attention of the cricket fraternity as the two were former Mumbai teammates, came face-to-face in a fiery on-field clash during the Ranji Trophy warm-up match.

‘I’m Like an Elder Brother to You’

Mumbai Cricket Association enquired into the altercation between Prithvi Shaw and Musheer Khan, with former India captain Dilip Vengsarkar, who is part of the advisory committee of MCA, appointed to investigate the matter.

However, as per the report by Times of India (TOI), the source close to BCCI stated that all is well with Musheer and Shaw after the latter apologized to his former Mumbai teammate, calling him “like an elder brother” to defuse tensions.

“Prithvi realized his mistake and approached Musheer and apologised to him. Prithvi told him that ' I am like an elder brother to you’. So all is well between the two.”

In fact, Prithvi Shaw and Musheer Khan diffused the tension between them when the two engaged in a friendly banter while placing their arms on each other’s shoulders after the dismissal of Shaw’s opening partner, Arshin Kulkarni, on Day 3 of the Ranji Trophy warm-up match.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra won the warm-up match against Mumbai based on the first-innings total. Maharashtra declared their second innings at 186/4 in 40 overs after Mumbai posted a first-innings total of 320/9. The 42-time Ranji Trophy champions posted 168/4 in 40 overs in the second innings before the match ended in a draw, with Maharashtra’s superior first-innings total securing them the warm-up victory.

Prithvi Shaw to make Ranji Trophy for Maharashtra

Former Mumbai opener and captain, Prithvi Shaw, is set to officially make his domestic debut for Maharashtra for the upcoming season of the Ranji Trophy. Shaw first donned the Maharashtra jersey in the Buchi Babu Tournament earlier this year.

In June this year, Shaw sought a non-objection certificate from the Mumbai Cricket Association to switch his state team ahead of the domestic season. The NOC was accepted by the MCA, clearing the way for Shaw to join Maharashtra as a ‘professional player’ in the upcoming Ranji Trophy season. Shaw’s time at Mumbai was marred by controversy, including off-field issues, fitness, and disciplinary concerns, which led to his removal from the Ranji Trophy squad last year.

In 32 first-class matches for Mumbai, Prithvi Shaw has amassed 2648 runs, including seven centuries and 10 fifties, at an average of 49.03. Shaw holds the record for the highest individual score by a Mumbai batter in Ranji Trophy history, scoring 379 off 383 balls against Assam in Guwahati.

In the upcoming season of the Ranji Trophy, Prithvi Shaw will not only look to lead Maharashtra’s batting lineup with consistency, but also knock on the selectors to make a comeback in the Indian Team.