Prithvi Shaw reveals support from an Indian cricketer during tough times and admits to wrong decisions and distractions affecting his career. Shaw has decided to leave the Mumbai Cricket and play for another state team for the next domestic season.

Out-of-favour opener Prithvi Shaw has been in the news of late after he decided to move on from his state team, Mumbai, and play for another team for the upcoming domestic season. The young batter sought a no-objection certificate from the Mumbai Cricket Association, which accepted his request, enabling him o ply his trade for another state association in Indian domestic cricket.

Prithvi Shaw has been part of Mumbai cricket since his junior days, representing the team in all age-group levels before making his senior debut in 2017 during the Ranji Trophy semifinal against Tamil Nadu, which Mumbai won by six wickets.

The young batter was touted as the next Sachin Tendulkar of Indian cricket after he equalled the legendary batter’s feat of scoring a century in his Ranji Trophy and Duleep Trophy debut matches. However, his rise was hampered by inconsistent performances, injuries, and off-field issues, leading to his exclusion from the national setup and limiting his opportunities in domestic cricket.

Rishabh Pant reached out to Shaw during a tough time

Prithvi Shaw revealed that ‘no big cricketer’ reached out to him when he was going through a tough time. Speaking to News24, Shaw stated that Rishabh Pant checked on him during his tough phase of his life. He added that Sachin Tendulkar knows his struggles, as he played with his son, Arjun Tendulkar.

“Except Rishabh Pant. And also Sachin Tendulkar, He knows my struggle. He has seen me grow up with Arjun Tendulkar. I have gone to his house also," the 26-year-old.

Rishabh Pant and Prithvi Shaw have played together for Delhi Capitals from 2018 to 2024 in the Indian Premier League. Pant was picked by Lucknow Super Giants at the IPL 2025 Auction, ending his nine-year association with the Capitals, while Shaw went unsold at the auction, even for his base price of INR 75 lakh.

In his IPL career, Prithvi Shaw has amassed 1892 runs, including 14 fifties, at an average of 23.95 and a strike rate of 147.27 in 79 matches.

Prithvi Shaw admits ‘wrong decisions’ led to his downfall

Speaking about his career downfall despite an early rise in domestic and international cricket, Prithvi Shaw admitted that he has taken wrong decisions in his life, while blaming ‘wrong friends’ for distracting him from focusing on his career.

“There are a lot of things. It is different for people to see. Because I know what has happened. I can understand it. I have taken a lot of wrong decisions in life. I started giving less time to cricket. I used to practice a lot. For example, I used to bat for 3-4 hours in nets. I never got tired of batting. I used to go to the ground for half a day. I admit that there was a distraction.” Shaw said.

“After that, I started considering what was not necessary as necessary. I made some wrong friends. Because I was at the top at that time. Friendship is also formed.

“Then they took me here and there. All those things. Then I got away from the track. I used to give 8 hours of practice on the ground. Now it is 4 hours,” he added.

Prithvi Shaw has not played for Mumbai since December last year, after he was dropped from the Ranji Trophy squad midway through the season due to fitness concerns and disciplinary issues. Shaw has not revealed the state team he intends to join for the next domestic season, but it was reported that he is likely to join Maharashtra.

Prithvi Shaw was part of the recently concluded Mumbai T20 League 2025, where he played for North Mumbai Panthers and amassed 137 runs at an average of 27.40 in 5 matches.