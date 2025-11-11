In the first ODI vs Sri Lanka, Babar Azam fell for 29, sparking an excited fist-pump from coach Sanath Jayasuriya, a video that went viral. The dismissal extended Babar’s international century drought to 83 innings, equalling Virat Kohli’s record.

Sri Lanka head coach Sanath Jayasuriya could not control his excitement when Pakistan star batter Babar Azam was dismissed by Wanindu Hasaranga in the first ODI of the ongoing three-match series at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Tuesday, November 11.

After being put into bat first by Sri Lanka skipper Charith Asalanka, Pakistan posted a total of 299/5 in 50 overs, with Salman Ali Agha leading the hosts' batting with an unbeaten knock of 109 off 87 balls, including nine fours, at a strike rate of 120.69. His crucial 138-run partnership for the fifth wicket with Hussain Talat, who played a brilliant innings of 62 off 63 balls, revived Pakistan’s batting from 95/4 to 233/4. Mohammad Nawaz also contributed to the hosts’ batting with a quickfire innings of 36 off 23 balls.

However, the focus has been on Babar Azam, who yet again failed to deliver his best, continuing his barren run of form in ODI cricket, as he was dismissed for just 29 off 51 balls, raising questions about his ability to get going consistently for Pakistan.

Babar Azam’s Dismissal Excites Sanath Jayasuriya

Babar Azam walked in to bat after an early dismissal of Saim Ayub for 6 at 14/1 and joined Fakhar Zaman at the crease. The duo formed a 54-run stand for the second before Fakhar’s dismissal for 32 at 68/2. Soon, Mohammad Rizwan walked back to the pavilion after scoring 5 off 8 balls before being dismissed by Wanindu Hasaranga at 76/3.

Thereafter, Babar Azam was joined by Salman Ali Agha at the crease to carry on Pakistan's innings. Former Pakistan was struggling to build momentum, playing cautiously, and was unable to accelerate the scoring. Azam’s stay at the crease was quite brief, as he fell to Wanindu Hasaranga’s clever bowling as the Sri Lanka spinner clipped the off-stump.

Sananth Jayasuriya, who was sitting in the dugout, was quite excited over Babar Azam’s dismissal as he was spotted fist-pumping his right hand in celebration. The video of the same went viral on social media.

Babar Azam continued his moderate run of form since the South Africa ODI series, wherein he registered the scores of 7, 11, and 27, aggregating 45 runs at an average of 15 in three matches, highlighting his ongoing struggle to find consistency at the top of Pakistan’s batting order.

800 Days and Counting: Babar Azam’s Century Drought Continues

Babar Azam has been hunting for his next century for over 800 days, as the former Pakistan captain continues to lean patch of form in international cricket. The 31-year-old extended his century drought to 83rd international innings, adding pressure on him to rediscover his top form.

Babar Azam’s last century came against Nepal in the Asia Cup 2023, and since then, the star batter has been struggling for consistency, unable to convert starts into big scores in international cricket. Babar Azam joined Sananth Jayasuriya and Virat Kohli unwanted list of players who went through a long stretch without scoring an international century.

With a century drought extended to 83 innings, Babar equalled Virat Kohli’s record for the second-most consecutive international innings without a hundred. In 83 innings. Since his last international century against Nepal in 2023, Babar has aggregated 2463 runs, including 20 fifties, at an average of 31.06 in 73 matches, but has been unable to convert any of these starts into a hundred, highlighting his ongoing struggle for big scores.