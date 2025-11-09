Azam Khan asserts that Babar Azam has transformed Pakistan cricket's identity from a bowling-focused nation to a batting powerhouse, much like Virat Kohli did for India.

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Azam Khan believes Babar Azam has reshaped the identity of Pakistan cricket, drawing a parallel between his influence on the game and that of Virat Kohli on Indian cricket. Speaking on the Crickwick podcast, Azam argued that Babar had transformed Pakistan from a nation known for its fast bowlers into one recognized for its world-class batting - despite having far less institutional support than Kohli did in his formative years.

“Pakistan cricket was famous because of fast bowling. But this guy made it famous because of his batting. There’s a big difference - just like what Virat Kohli did for India,” Azam said.

Kohli had legends to look up to

Azam highlighted the contrasting upbringings of both modern-day greats. “Virat Kohli had legends like VVS Laxman, Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, Virender Sehwag, and MS Dhoni around him when he came through. But who was there with Babar? There was no one,” he added.

The comparison gained more weight when former Australia captain Steve Waugh recently described Kohli as the greatest one-day batter of all time, reflecting the global reach of the Indian star’s influence.

Meanwhile, former Pakistan batter Mohsin Khan offered his perspective, admiring Babar’s talent but emphasizing the lack of elite company around him. “Babar isn’t a bad batter,” Mohsin said. “But you need a group of top-quality players alongside you. Look at Kohli - in Tests, he had Pujara, Rahane, and KL Rahul. In ODIs, he had Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan. Great players look even greater when they have strong teammates around them.”

Unrealistic expectations

Mohsin also cautioned against placing excessive pressure on Pakistan’s batting duo, Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan, to carry the team every time. “If you’re expected to score centuries every match, it becomes exhausting. They’re humans too, and sometimes the situation demands a different approach,” he explained.

Recalling Pakistan’s golden batting decades, Mohsin reflected on an era brimming with depth and balance. “During our time, there was Majid Khan, Javed Miandad, Zaheer Abbas, and later Saeed Anwar, Inzamam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Yousuf, and Younis Khan. Teams are built through strength in numbers. Right now, there’s a big gulf between Babar and the rest,” he concluded.