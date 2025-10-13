Former cricketer Ramiz Raja sparked controversy during the first Test between Pakistan and South Africa, making disrespectful remarks about Babar Azam’s DRS review and mocking Noman Ali’s sunglasses, drawing widespread criticism from fans online.

Former Pakistan cricketer turned commentator Ramiz Raja stoked controversy for making remarks deemed disrespectful towards former captain Babar Azam and Noman Ali in the ongoing first Test of the two-match series against reigning WTC champions South Africa at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

Ramiz Raja is part of a commentary panel for the two-match Test series between Pakistan and South Africa and has drawn criticism for his controversial remarks that caught the attention of cricket fans and enthusiasts around the world. Following his retirement from his career in 1997, Ramiz took up commentary duties and served as an administrator and chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board.

However, a former Pakistan cricketer has often sparked debates with his outspoken opinions and candid, which sometimes draw both praise and criticism from fans and experts alike.

Comments on Babar Azam and Noman Ali

Ramiz Raja has gotten himself into a controversy after making comments on Babar Azam and Noman Ali during the opening Test between Pakistan and South Africa in Lahore. On Day 1 of the Test series opener, Raja made an insulting remark against Babar when he opted for a Decision Review System (DRS) for his LBW dismissal.

The incident occurred in the 49th over of Pakistan’s first innings when Babar Azam, batting on 1, was trapped LBW by South Africa spinner Senuran Muthusamy. While the former Pakistan captain opted for DRS, and the third umpire was reviewing his dismissal, which was eventually overturned, Ramiz Raja was heard saying, ‘Yeh out hoga, drama karega; (“This will be out, he’ll make drama”).

The video of the same went viral on social media, which sparked a massive controversy over Ramiz Raja’s comments.

On Day 2, Ramiz Raja landed himself in yet another controversy after making a sarcastic comment about Noman Ali. The incident happened in the 25th over of South Africa’s first innings when Noman was about to deliver, and the camera quickly panned towards the crowd, it was then that Ramiz made a remark on Pakistan’s spinner's sunglasses.

“He's wearing a fancy pair of glasses, Noman Ali. Looks like welding glasses, "He's wearing a fancy pair of glasses, Noman Ali. Looks like welding glasses," Ramiz said on air.

Ramiz Raja’s comments on Babar Azam and Noman Ali have become one of the most talked-about moments amid the ongoing first Test between Pakistan and South Africa, as the former Pakistan cricketer made remarks during the live commentary were were widely shared online.

Pakistan Fans Criticize Ramiz Raja

Ramiz Raja’s comments on Babar Azam and Noman Ali were not tolerated by Pakistan fans, who criticized the former cricketer for making disrespectful and unnecessary remarks about their national team players.

Taking to their X handle (formerly Twitter), Pakistan cricket enthusiasts urged Ramiz Raja to put the mic down and focus on professional commentary, while others questioned him for making sarcastic and insulting comments on their own national players. Another section of fans wanted Ramiz Raja to be removed from the commentary panel for inappropriate comments on Babar Azam and Noman Ali.

Meanwhile, Pakistan were bundled out for 378 after half-centuries from Iman-ul-Haq (93), Shan Masood (76), Mohammad Rizwan (75), and Salman Agha (93). At the end of Day 2 of the opening Test, South Africa were restricted to 216/6, with Tony de Zorzi and Senuran Muthusamy batting on 81 and 6, respectively.

For Pakistan, Noman Ali led the bowling attack with a spell of 4/85 at an economy rate of 3.10 in 27 overs, while Sajid Khan (1/73) and Salman Ali Agha (1/21) picked a wicket each.