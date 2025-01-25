PAK vs WI: Noman Ali scripts history, becomes first Pakistani spinner to take hat-trick in Tests (WATCH)

Noman Ali became the first Pakistan spinner and the fifth bowler from the country after Wasim Akram, Abdul Razzaq, Mohammad Sami, and Naseem Shah to pick a hat-trick of wickets in the history of Test Cricket.

Pakistan spinner Noman Ali scripted a historic feat on Day 1 of the second Test against West Indies at the Multan Cricket Stadium on Saturday, January 25.

Noman Ali began his hattrick of wickets by dismissing Justin Greaves for just 1 run, who was caught out by Babar Azam. Then, the veteran spinner followed up by dismissing Tevin Imlach for a golden duck, trapping him with leg between wicket (LBW) with a perfectly pitched delivery. The historic moment came when Kevin Sinclair was caught by Babar Azam for a golden duck. As soon as Noman Ali completed his hat-trick of wickets, entire Pakistan players at the dressing room and the Rawalpindi crowd stood up to applaud the spinner for achieving a historic feat in Test cricket.

With Noman Ali’s hat-trick, West Indies’ batting line-up collapsed from 37/4 in 10.3 to 38/7 in 11.3 overs, leaving the visitors in a position of total disarray. The video of Noman Ali’s completing hat-trick of wickets was posted by Pakistan Cricket on its X handle (formerly Twitter).

Watch the video here:



