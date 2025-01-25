PAK vs WI: Noman Ali scripts history, becomes first Pakistani spinner to take hat-trick in Tests (WATCH)

Noman Ali became the first Pakistan spinner and the fifth bowler from the country after Wasim Akram, Abdul Razzaq, Mohammad Sami, and Naseem Shah to pick a hat-trick of wickets in the history of Test Cricket. 

First Published Jan 25, 2025, 1:35 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 25, 2025, 1:35 PM IST

Pakistan spinner Noman Ali scripted a historic feat on Day 1 of the second Test against West Indies at the Multan Cricket Stadium  on Saturday, January 25. 

Noman Ali became the first Pakistan spinner and the fifth bowler from the country after Wasim Akram, Abdul Razzaq, Mohammad Sami, and Naseem Shah to pick a hat-trick of wickets in the history of Test Cricket. The 38-year-old achieved the feat in the 12th over of West Indies batting. The visitors were already struggling to build momentum at 37/4 until Noman Ali’s magical bowling dismantled the West Indies’ middle-order of the batting line-up. 

Noman Ali began his hattrick of wickets by dismissing Justin Greaves for just 1 run, who was caught out by Babar Azam. Then, the veteran spinner followed up by dismissing Tevin Imlach for a golden duck, trapping him with leg between wicket (LBW) with a perfectly pitched delivery. The historic moment came when Kevin Sinclair was caught by Babar Azam for a golden duck. As soon as Noman Ali completed his hat-trick of wickets, entire Pakistan players at the dressing room and the Rawalpindi crowd stood up to applaud the spinner for achieving a historic feat in Test cricket. 

With Noman Ali’s hat-trick, West Indies’ batting line-up collapsed from 37/4 in 10.3 to 38/7 in 11.3 overs, leaving the visitors in a position of total disarray. The video of Noman Ali’s completing hat-trick of wickets was posted by Pakistan Cricket on its X handle (formerly Twitter). 

Watch the video here: 
 

