Dropped from the Asia Cup 2025 squad and demoted in PCB's central contract list, Babar Azam is training hard at the Ghani Institute of Cricket to regain his spot.

New Delhi: Babar Azam may have been sidelined, but he isn’t giving up the fight. The former Pakistan captain, dropped from the Asia Cup 2025 squad and downgraded in the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) new central contract list, has gone back to the grind in a bid to reignite his career.

A viral video circulating on social media shows Babar training at the Ghani Institute of Cricket in DHA Lahore. Sharpening his batting technique with quiet determination, the 30-year-old is working hard to reclaim his place in Pakistan’s setup.

Scroll to load tweet…

Left Out of Asia Cup Squad

Pakistan’s selectors made a bold call by leaving out both Babar and wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan from the 17-man squad for the upcoming tri-series and the Asia Cup in the UAE. In their absence, the side will rely heavily on pace spearhead Shaheen Shah Afridi, along with Mohammad Wasim and left-arm quick Salman Mirza.

The team will first feature in a tri-series in Sharjah from August 29 to September 7 against Afghanistan and hosts UAE, before turning its attention to the Asia Cup (September 9–28). The Asia Cup, played in T20 format this year, will see Pakistan placed in Group A alongside India, Oman, and the UAE.

Pakistan squad for Asia Cup 2025 & tri-series:

Salman Ali Agha (c), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Waseem Jnr, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Mirza, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sufyan Moqim.

Central Contracts Shake-Up

Adding to the surprise, the PCB unveiled its centrally contracted players for the 2025–26 season with a major overhaul. For the first time in years, no player has been awarded a Category A contract. Both Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan, previously in the top bracket, have now been demoted to Category B.

In total, 30 players were awarded contracts across Categories B, C, and D, with as many as 12 new faces finding a place in the expanded list.

Centrally contracted players 2025–26:

Category B (10 players): Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Rizwan, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi

Category C (10 players): Abdullah Shafique, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Sahibzada Farhan, Sajid Khan, Saud Shakeel

Category D (10 players): Ahmed Daniyal, Hussain Talat, Khurram Shahzad, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Salman Mirza, Shan Masood, Sufyan Moqim