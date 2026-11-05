Virat Kohli and head coach Gautam Gambhir were spotted sharing a candid, lighthearted moment on the team bus following India's ODI victory against New Zealand. The viral video puts rift rumours to rest as Kohli continues his stellar ODI form ahead of the 2027 World Cup.

Team India star batter Virat Kohli and head coach Gautam Gambhir were spotted sharing a laugh in the team bus en route to Auckland Airport and then to Wellington following India's victory in the first ODI at Eden Park in Auckland on Wednesday, November 4.

India ODI squad, led by Shubman Gill, left the team hotel in the morning and departed for Wellington ahead of the second ODI scheduled for November 7 at the Sky Stadium. The Men in Blue travelled on the team bus to Auckland Airport, where Indian fans awaiting the team prior to their flight greeted the players warmly, requesting autographs and selfies.

However, what caught the attention of fans online was an unscripted, candid moment shared between Virat Kohli and head coach Gautam Gambhir inside the team bus.

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Kohli and Gambhir’s Candid Moment Goes Viral

As Indian players were boarding the bus after exiting the team hotel in Auckland, Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir, alongside batting coach Sitanshu Kotak, were seen sharing lighthearted jokes and relaxed banter while settling into their seats.

In a video that went viral on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), Kohli was seen standing in the aisle wearing the team travelling gear, a cap, and headphones around his neck, holding a beverage cup while engaging Gambhir in an animated discussion.

Kohli was apparently speaking with expressive gestures and laughing as Gambhir and Kotak smiled warmly and joined in on the lighthearted conversation. Though it was unclear what made the Indian head coach laugh, the video clearly highlights the lighthearted and warm environment inside the camp as the team travels south.

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The video went viral at a time when the rumours and speculations of rift between Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir, who both hail from Delhi and played together for their State team and Team India, were put to rest, showing that the two senior figures share a solid personal and professional bond.

Kohli, who turned 38 on Thursday, was the star performer in India’s six-wicket win over New Zealand as he played a brilliant 74-run knock in the revised run-chase at Eden Park to give India a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.

In Top Form Since Test Retirement

Virat Kohli is no longer part of India's T20I and Test setup, as the veteran batter retired from both formats in 2024 and 2025, respectively, and has been solely focusing on ODIs to extend his illustrious international cricket until the 2027 World Cup, which will be co-hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe, and South Africa.

Since his Test retirement, the 37-year-old has featured in every ODI series, including against Australia (away), South Africa (home), New Zealand (home), England (away), Afghanistan (home), and West Indies (home), and now against New Zealand (away), maintaining brilliant form and anchoring India's middle order with customary authority.

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In his last 16 ODI innings since October 2025, Kohli has aggregated 1002 runs, including 4 centuries and 6 fifties, at an incredible average of 77.07 and a strike rate of 115.17. This highlights the astonishing late-career surge and renewed appetite for big scores that have defined his sole focus on the 50-over format.

In his ODI career, Virat Kohli has aggregated 15183 runs, including 55 centuries and 80 fifties, at an average of 58.84 in 318 matches.

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