The former Indian captain and batting star Virat Kohli turned 38 on Thursday, November 5. Kohli is often regarded as one of the greatest batters of the modern era, known for his ability to chase down targets, earning him the sobriquet ‘Chase Master’.

After making his India debut in 2008, Kohli became one of the most successful batters in international cricket, rewriting records across formats and cementing his legacy among the all-time greats. With 28601 runs, including 86 centuries and 149 fifties, at an average of 52.86 in 566 matches, the former Indian captain remains one of cricket's most prolific batters.

On his 38th birthday, let’s take a look at five records Virat Kohli can shatter before he hangs up his boots and steps away from the cricketing arena.