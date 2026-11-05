Indian cricket icon Virat Kohli turns 38 today. BCCI VP Rajeev Shukla and childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma led the birthday wishes, celebrating the legendary batter's remarkable career, global impact, and his enduring dedication to the sport.

Birthday Greetings Pour In

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) vice-president Rajeev Shukla and childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma extended wishes to Indian batting icon Virat Kohli on his 38th birthday. Virat turned 38 on Thursday, having delivered a pre-birthday return gift to his fans with an explosive 51-ball 74 in a 143-run chase against New Zealand at Auckland in a rain-curtailed ODI.

Taking to X, BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla hailed Virat for "setting new benchmarks and continue to motivate generations of aspiring sportspersons". "Heartiest birthday greetings to one of the finest ambassadors of Indian cricket, @imVkohli. Your remarkable achievements, fighting spirit and commitment to the game have set new benchmarks and continue to motivate generations of aspiring sportspersons. May you continue to scale greater heights, create many more memorable moments and inspire the nation with your brilliance both on and off the field. Wishing you a wonderful year ahead, filled with good health, happiness and continued success."

Heartiest birthday greetings to one of the finest ambassadors of Indian cricket, @imVkohli. Your remarkable achievements, fighting spirit and commitment to the game have set new benchmarks and continue to motivate generations of aspiring sportspersons. May you continue to scale greater heights, create many more memorable moments and inspire the nation with your brilliance both on and off the field. Wishing you a wonderful year ahead, filled with good health, happiness and continued success. — Rajeev Shukla (@ShuklaRajiv) November 5, 2026

A Legacy of Cricket Excellence

Virat's childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma also expressed pride at the "person and cricketer he has become. "From the little boy with big dreams to becoming a global icon, what a journey it has been! Proud of the person and cricketer you have become. Keep inspiring millions with your passion, discipline and dedication. Happy Birthday Virat God bless you beta," posted the batter's childhood coach.

With a 50-over World Cup, a T20 World Cup, two Champions Trophy titles and two Indian Premier League (IPL) titles, Virat is one of the most illustrious cricketers of all time in terms of trophies. He is also the most successful Test captain of India, with 40 wins in 68 matches, losing just 17.

In Tests, Virat has represented India in 123 matches, scoring 9,230 runs at an average of 46.85, with 30 centuries and 31 fifties. He is the fourth-highest scorer for India in Test cricket.

He is the world's second-highest ODI run-getter, with 15,183 runs in 318 matches and 306 innings at an average of 58.84, including a record-breaking 55 centuries and 80 fifties.

He is the third-highest run-getter in T20Is, with 4,188 runs in 125 innings at an average of 48.69, with a century and 38 fifties.

Across all international cricket, he is the second-highest run-scorer of all time, with 28,601 runs in 566 matches, 633 innings at an average of 52.86, with 86 centuries and 149 fifties, with a best score of 254*.

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