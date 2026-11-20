Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul shared a 130-run opening stand against New Zealand in Wellington, India's best in the country since 1999. The pair have scored over 1,200 runs together in Test cricket, including in challenging SENA conditions.

Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul have once again shown their value at the top of India’s Test batting order during the first red-ball match of the two-match series against New Zealand at Basin Reserve in Wellington on Friday, November 20.

After bowling out New Zealand for 368 in 121 overs, India assumed their first innings on Day 2. The opening pair of Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul kept the Kiwis’ bowling attack at bay as they navigated the early threat and stitched together a 130-run stand, which is the best opening partnership by an Indian pair in New Zealand since 1999.

Jaiswal led the partnership with a counterattacking knock of 85 off 89 balls, including 16 fours, while KL Rahul anchored the other end with an unbeaten 52 off 116 balls as India reached 159/1 in 39 overs at stumps on Day 2, trailing New Zealand's 368 by 209 runs.

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How Did Jaiswal and Rahul Fare as Opening Partners in Tests?

Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul have been one of India’s most effective red-ball opening combinations since pairing up regularly at the top of the order, blending contrasting tempos to handle new-ball movement in home and overseas conditions alike.

Jaiswal and Rahul first opened together for Team India in Tests in the series opener of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia at Optus Stadium in Perth, and since then, the team management has leaned on their contrasting styles to give India dependable starts at the top.

The two have featured in 33 matches as opening partners in Test cricket and score 1205 runs, including 2 centuries and 6 fifties, at an average of 37.65. Their highest partnership stand came in the second innings of the first Test against Australia in Perth, where Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul formed a 201-run partnership that set up a 295-run victory for India.

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Since 2024, Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul are the only Indian pair to cross the 1,000-run mark in Test partnerships, with the second-best being 934 between Jaiswal and skipper Shubman Gill, followed by an 855-run stand between Gill and wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant.

This underscores how pivotal the Jaiswal-Rahul pairing has become in setting the foundation for India’s Test batting lineup over the last couple of years.

Jaiswal-Rahul Test Partnership in SENA Nations

The ongoing Test against New Zealand in New Zealand is another testament to how well Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul have adapted to challenging overseas conditions in SENA countries (South Africa, England, New Zealand, and Australia).

Jaiswal and Rahul opened for India in 25 Test matches together in SENA nations and aggregated 897 runs, including two centuries and 4 fifties, at an average of 37.37 since 2024. This means the pair has scored nearly 76% of their total partnership runs (897 out of 1,205) in demanding SENA conditions, including both of their century opening stands, in Perth (201) and Wellington (130).

The second-best is a 745-run partnership between skipper Shubman Gill and Jaiswal, followed by Jaiswal and Rohit Sharma’s 683-run tally, reinforcing how consistently Jaiswal and Rahul have handled the new-ball challenge across South Africa, England, New Zealand, and Australia.

Since 2024, Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul have emerged as India’s formidable top-order pairing, blending a southpaw’s aggressive counterpunch with Rahul’s composed new-ball resilience to give the team dependable starts in the toughest Test conditions.

Their 130-run partnership in the first innings of the Wellington Test against New Zealand is yet another reminder of why the duo has become the cornerstone of India's red-ball batting order.

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