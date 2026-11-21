Sarfaraz Khan shares how coach Gautam Gambhir provided crucial support to him and his family amidst distressing and false allegations of leaking dressing room information during the recent Border-Gavaskar Trophy tour of Australia.

Gambhir Supported Sarfaraz Khan Amidst Dressing Room Leak Allegations

Indian batter Sarfaraz Khan revealed that head coach Gautam Gambhir was the first person to contact him and extend support after allegations of leaking dressing-room information caused considerable distress to him and his family. Sarfaraz said Gambhir urged him to stay away from unnecessary controversies and politics, advising him to remain focused on his cricket. He further recalled how Gambhir personally spoke to his father, asking him not to pay heed to the allegations and instead allow Sarfaraz to concentrate on the game. The India head coach also assured the family of his support, asking them to reach out to him whenever they needed assistance.

The Mumbai batter faced allegations of leaking information from the Indian dressing room during the team's 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy tour of Australia. Sarfaraz Khan made the revelations during a conversation with former India cricketer Aakash Chopra on his YouTube channel. “I had to switch off my phone. GG sir (Gautam Gambhir) called me twice and told me not to pay attention to such baseless talk or get involved in unnecessary politics, and instead focus on my game. I told him that I understood his point, but my father was deeply upset, and even my wife had been crying,” Sarfaraz said.

“GG sir also spoke to my father, asking him not to give importance to such discussions and to let Sarfaraz focus on playing cricket, as he is a good cricketer. He assured my father that he could reach out to him whenever he needed any help. He was the first person to call me,” he added. The Mumbai batter also revealed that allegations of leaking dressing-room information surfaced unexpectedly while he was recovering from an injury at the NCA, nearly three weeks after the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. He said the reports and social media criticism left him deeply hurt and confused, as he struggled to understand whom he could approach to clarify the situation.

“I was deeply hurt. The moment my flight landed, I started receiving calls and messages, while a lot was being written about me on social media. The Border-Gavaskar Trophy had ended 20-25 days earlier. I had sustained an injury during the series and had gone to the NCA for rehabilitation. Suddenly, reports about alleged dressing-room leaks started doing the rounds. I was left wondering whom I should reach out to and speak with,” he said. Sarfaraz denied the allegations, maintaining that no such incident had taken place. He questioned the claims, pointing out that he was subsequently selected for the India A team and the Sri Lanka series. He also recalled the emotional distress caused by the controversy, revealing that his attempts to reach out to people went unanswered and that the episode took a toll on his family. "Whom should I tell? Nothing of this sort happened, and if it were the case, I would not have been selected for the India A team and then for the Sri Lanka series. I don't know who said this. I was feeling bad, and if I was calling someone, my call was not answered. I was a bad time for my family," he concluded.